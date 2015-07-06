Europe's economic sentiment down slightly in June

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) dropped both in the Euro Area (EA) and the European Union month-on-month in June, the EU Commission announced on Thursday.
The index in the EA fell by 0.2 points to 112.3, while in the EU it fell 0.6 points to 112.2 in June on a monthly basis, according to a commission press release.
The marginal decrease in the EA ESI resulted from stable or rising confidence in industry, services, and retail trade, and lower consumer and construction confidence, the press release said.
In the EA, industry, and services indices were flat, the retail trade index was up by 0.1 points, and consumer and construction indices posted respective declines of 0.7 and 1.5 points in June versus the previous month,.
Meanwhile, on the EU side, industry and retail trade indices were up by 0.1 and 1.4 points, while services, consumer, and construction indices saw decreases of 1 point, 1.2 points, and 0.6 points, respectively.
Italy and France saw the largest sentiment rises in the month with 1.2 point and 1 point, respectively, while the Netherlands (negative 1.8 points) and Germany (negative 0.8 points) were the worst.
"The ESI is a composite indicator made up of five sectoral confidence indicators with different weights," according to the commission.
Turkey’s economic confidence also slipped month-on-month in June, falling 3.3 percent to stand at 90.4, the Turkish Statistical Institute said early Thursday.
European Commission says both EA and EU indices saw declines in June
Concerns about the Chinese economy are also hurting confidence, with the yuan continuing to weaken and mainland stocks now in bear market territory having fallen more than 20 percent from recent highs.
BIST 100 index falls 0.15 pct, while foreign currencies rise against Turkish lira
Overall index loses over 3 pct, but consumer confidence up, according to official data
BIST 100 index earns more than 1,500 points at close; Turkish lira gains in value against foreign currencies
BIST 100 rises 0.03 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6310
The US president's Iran announcement on Tuesday triggered a surge in oil prices to levels unseen in over three years.
Japan Credit Rating Agency says falling uncertainty over domestic politics is positive for credits ratings
BIST 100 index climbs 0.07 pct, while USD/TRY exchange rate stands at 4.6900
Saudis, Russia have cut more output than they were supposed to, expert says
The earthquake hit at a depth of 30 kilometres (19 miles), about 70 kilometres southwest of the city of Kalamata, the US Geological Survey said.
There was little sign of relief after equities suffered a pummelling last week in response to tit-for-tat warnings by Beijing and Washington, which has fuelled concerns about the potential damage to the world economy.
BIST 100 rises 3.55 pct; Turkish lira gains ground
More than 100 incentive certificates issued for overseas-linked projects with $6.5B-investment-value in 4 months
If signed into law, NOPEC Act would allow US to sue OPEC for manipulating oil prices, damaging American economy