15:40, 28 June 2018 Thursday

Putin, Trump to meet on July 16 in Helsinki

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Finnish capital Helsinki is set to host a much-anticipated summit meeting on July 16 between the Russian and U.S. leaders, the Kremlin said Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump will discuss the current state and prospects for bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin said on its official website.

The White House confirmed the planned meeting in a statement.

Meanwhile, Trump, in a Twitter post on Thursday, appeared to cast doubt on the assessment of U.S. intelligence agencies who determined the Kremlin worked to influence the 2016 campaign in his favor.

"Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election!" Trump said. "Why isn’t Hillary/Russia being looked at? So many questions, so much corruption!"