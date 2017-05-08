10 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 10 PKK terrorists were "neutralized" during an operation in Turkey's eastern Bitlis province, said an Interior Ministry statement on Thursday.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
In its statement, the ministry said the operation was conducted in a rural area of Bitlis' Hizan district.
Operations are ongoing in the region, the statement added.
Separately, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement on Thursday that a terrorist was captured in anti-terror operations in southeastern Sirnak province.
According to the statement, the terrorist was captured in Idil district on Wednesday.
The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.
In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including many women and children.
