Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:57, 28 June 2018 Thursday
Turkey
Update: 15:56, 28 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
10 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Turkey
10 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Turkey

Operation against terrorist PKK conducted in rural area of Bitlis province, says Interior Ministry

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 10 PKK terrorists were "neutralized" during an operation in Turkey's eastern Bitlis province, said an Interior Ministry statement on Thursday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its statement, the ministry said the operation was conducted in a rural area of Bitlis' Hizan district.

Operations are ongoing in the region, the statement added.

Separately, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement on Thursday that a terrorist was captured in anti-terror operations in southeastern Sirnak province.

According to the statement, the terrorist was captured in Idil district on Wednesday.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including many women and children.



Related Turkey PKK
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey provides health services in Afrin
Turkey provides health services in Afrin

Since early April, more than 17,000 people were treated in health facilities
10 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Turkey
10 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Turkey

Operation against terrorist PKK conducted in rural area of Bitlis province, says Interior Ministry
15 FETO terror suspects arrested across Turkey
15 FETO terror suspects arrested across Turkey

Arrest warrants out for nearly 110 FETO suspects in different provinces over last 2 days
Turkey strives for development of global free trade
Turkey strives for development of global free trade

Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci says revised free trade agreement with EFTA countries 'comprehensive'
Over 100 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey
Over 100 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey

Migrants have been stopped from crossing into Greece’s Lesbos Island using illegal route
Erdogan reelection boosts 'strong leader' image in West
Erdogan reelection boosts 'strong leader' image in West

June 24 elections in Turkey made Erdogan stronger both nationally and internationally, French political expert says
President Erdogan to meet Turkey's MHP leader in Ankara
President Erdogan to meet Turkey's MHP leader in Ankara

Meeting at presidential complex expected to begin at 1300 GMT
Turkey's Cavusoglu meets Danish FM
Turkey's Cavusoglu meets Danish FM

Top diplomats discuss fight against terrorism and Turkish-EU relations on sidelines of Ukraine conference
Meeting set to assess presidential transition
Meeting set to assess presidential transition

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair meeting in Istanbul to assess transition process to executive presidential system
Turkey 20 suspects arrested in anti-drug operations
Turkey: 20 suspects arrested in anti-drug operations

Police carry out operations in the provinces of Mersin, Hatay, and Antalya
Varied presidential Cabinet possible
Varied presidential Cabinet possible

CHP's Muharrem Ince became party's natural leader by topping 30 pct voter support for 1st time in 40 years, says Mahir Unal
OSCE election report neglected impartiality
OSCE election report neglected impartiality

Bias of OSCE observers on Turkey's Sunday elections only hurts the mission's credibility, says Turkish Foreign Ministry
Arrest warrants out for 43 FETO-linked suspects
Arrest warrants out for 43 FETO-linked suspects

Suspects include on-duty soldiers and terrorist group FETO’s alleged ‘covert imams’
15 Syrian refugees held in western Turkey
15 Syrian refugees held in western Turkey

Refugees including 5 children held in Mugla province
FETO terror suspects caught near Turkey s Greek border
FETO terror suspects caught near Turkey’s Greek border

Suspects were trying to illegally cross into Greece from NW Turkey
Turkey's business world hails Erdogan's victory
Turkey's business world hails Erdogan's victory

Business world will continue to support Turkey's economy, according to statements by leading figures

News

'OSCE observer' imposters exposed as PKK supporters
OSCE observer' imposters exposed as PKK supporters

1 Turkish soldier martyred in PKK rocket attack
1 Turkish soldier martyred in PKK rocket attack

Turkish policeman succumbs to wounds after PKK attack
Turkish policeman succumbs to wounds after PKK attack

5 more PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in SE Turkey
5 more PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey

14 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in SE Turkey
14 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey

YPG/PKK terrorists vandalize homes in NW Syria
YPG PKK terrorists vandalize homes in NW Syria

Turkey provides health services in Afrin
Turkey provides health services in Afrin

Europe's local, regional authorities meet in Turkey
Europe's local regional authorities meet in Turkey

Tribes of northern Syria back Turkish military presence
Tribes of northern Syria back Turkish military presence

Merkel praises Turkey support for refugees
Merkel praises Turkey support for refugees

15 FETO terror suspects arrested across Turkey
15 FETO terror suspects arrested across Turkey

US, Turkey can have 'more productive’ talk: Pompeo
US Turkey can have 'more productive talk Pompeo






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 