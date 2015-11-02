Europe's local, regional authorities meet in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Monitoring Committee of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities held a meeting in Istanbul on Thursday, a Turkish member of the committee said.
The meeting is attended by around 120 delegations, consisting of local and regional authorities and mayors from 47 countries, said Hasan Akgun, the mayor of Istanbul's Buyukcekmece district.
The meeting was expected to discuss member countries’ reports on the situation of local democracies and local and regional elections, as well as preparations for the 35th Session of the Congress scheduled to be held in the French city of Strasbourg in November.
The 35th Session’s theme will be “integrity and ethical behavior of local and regional elected representatives", according to the official website of the Congress.
Akgun recalled that Turkey’s state-run projects to enhance living standards of the Roma people had been hailed in the Council of Europe.
The Ministry of Family and Social Policies has conducted several projects, including counseling services to encourage education, and projects to empower Turkish Roma women and young girls since 2016 to improve living standards of the community.
According to the European Commission, there was an estimated population of 10 to 12 million Roma in Europe in 2016.
Turkish officials estimate the number of Roma in Turkey at around 600,000, according to local media.
Gazan teenager dies shortly after being struck in head by Israeli artillery shrapnel
Turkey is ultimate part of political solution in Manbij, top US diplomat says
Nikki Haley cites latest UN report claiming Iran shipping weapons, defying travel bans, providing support to terrorists
‘Turkish government is the voice of voiceless’, Muslim American opinion leader says
Israeli military says it attacked two targets belonging to Hamas
Palestinian participation in poll will only lend legitimacy to illegal Israeli occupation, Saeb Erekat says
At least 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced mostly from eastern Dar’a governorate, says UN spokesman
Senior figures, including Trump, suggested that some kind of joint statement on the need to jointly re-examine commercial relationships might be found before their summit ends on Saturday.
Zeid asked the UN Human Rights Council to set up its highest-level probe -- a Commission of Inquiry -- for Venezuela and said the International Criminal Court may need to get further involved.
Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank
Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan says referrals have stopped in an effort to 'maintain family unity'
The US plans to ban firms with at least a quarter Chinese ownership from buying US companies with “industrially significant technology,” the Wall Street Journal reported, as a trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.
Erdogan won another five years in office in Sunday's vote and immediately pledged to implement changes that boost his authority, which opponents fear will give him autocratic powers.
American Muslim opinion leaders said Erdogan's success meant a lot for the Muslims living around the globe.
Erdogan won an absolute majority in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday
Turks in countries -- including Belgium, Germany, UK, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Pakistan -- celebrate election results