Update: 16:33, 28 June 2018 Thursday

Turkey provides health services in Afrin

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Ministry of Health personnel are working 24 hours a day, seven days a week in Syria's northwestern Afrin area, which was recently cleared of terrorists by Turkey's Operation Olive Branch.

Turkey's southern Hatay governorship says it has been coordinating operations in Afrin in order for daily life to resume normally.

The governorship has prioritized providing health services, namely by making necessary medical devices available.

The hospital in the Afrin district center, community clinics in the towns of Jinderes and Bulbul were made operational.

In addition, medical vehicles periodically went to towns and villages in the area.

In areas such as Raju, Shaykh al-Hadid, Mabatli, Sharan and Kafr Sahra, health centers are currently being set up.

According to data received from the Hatay governor's office, since early April, when health facilities started to provide service, a total of 17,236 people were treated and 2,288 people were vaccinated.

Some 42 babies were born in Afrin Hospital and 297 extremely sick patients were sent to Turkey for treatment.

There are currently 68 Turkish medical personnel working at the health facilities.

Turkey on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

On March 18, Turkish troops and Free Syrian Army members liberated the town of Afrin, on the 58th day of the operation.