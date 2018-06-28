New Madagascar PM vows 'free' elections

World Bulletin / News Desk
Madagascar's new Prime Minister Christian Ntsay vowed Thursday that elections would be "transparent" and "free" after the Constitutional Court had ordered the formation of a "consensus" government to stage the polls by year's end.
"A transparent and free election is our main priority," said Ntsay in parliament which has just resumed normal business after several months of instability.
He added that the government would not stop "anyone from (contesting) the election" and would soon publish the law formally mandating the polls.
The original draft of the electoral laws prompted widespread protests with opposition supporters accusing President Heri Rajaonarimampianina of seeking to favour his party. Those demonstrations evolved into calls for the president to resign.
To avert the breakdown of Madagascar's political system, the Constitutional Court last month ordered the appointment of a government representative of all parties and capable of organising polls by the end of the year.
The court also ruled that the polls should be held during the island's dry season which is between now and October -- but no specific date was given.
President Rajaonarimampianina has yet to say whether he will seek re-election in the polls which will be contested by two of his predecessors and arch-rivals Marc Ravalomanana and Andry Rajoelina.
