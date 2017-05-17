Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:05, 28 June 2018 Thursday
Middle East
Update: 17:42, 28 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Israel court convicts teen over multiple bomb threats
Israel court convicts teen over multiple bomb threats

The 19-year-old from the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon was also found guilty by the Tel Aviv district youth court of extortion, money laundering, assaulting a police officer, drug trafficking and possessing paedophile pornography.

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Israeli court on Thursday convicted an Israeli-American teenager of making more than 2,000 threats against Jewish institutions, airlines, police stations and even a professional basketball team's plane, the court said.

Since he was a minor when he committed some of the crimes, he was tried at a youth court and the judge ordered his name be withheld.

The US Justice Department however has named him as Michael Kadar.

Kadar, who is Jewish, was arrested after a wave of bomb threats against Jewish institutions in the United States, which sparked fears of rising anti-Semitism in the country.

He is also suspected of making a hoax bomb call to Delta Airlines in February 2015, forcing an emergency landing, and another against an Israeli El Al flight over Switzerland.

Swiss and French warplanes were scrambled to escort the El Al plane and prepare to shoot it down if it became clear it was going to crash onto a Swiss city.

Kadar was also convicted of making similar threats against flights over New Zealand and Australia.

He made the threats by phone and via written messages, using technology to distort his voice and hide his identity.

His lawyers argued he was not responsible for his actions as he has a brain tumour and suffers from autism.

But Justice Zvi Gurfinkel rejected that claim, based on the testimony of three psychiatrists who said he was criminally accountable for his actions and fit to stand trial.

Since there was no dispute over whether the defendant committed the crimes, Gurfinkel convicted him "of all the crimes attributed to him in the indictment, committed from when he was 18 years old" in August 2016, the ruling read.

As for felonies prior to that date, Gurfinkel said he would request an evaluation prior to the defendant being tried for crimes allegedly committed as a minor.

Kadar was arrested in March 2017 following an investigation involving police forces from several countries.



Related Israel court
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
UK s Prince William visits East Jerusalem holy sites
UK’s Prince William visits East Jerusalem holy sites

Prince becomes first member of British royal family to make state visit to Palestine-Israel
Palestinian succumbs to injuries after Israeli shelling
Palestinian succumbs to injuries after Israeli shelling

Gazan teenager dies shortly after being struck in head by Israeli artillery shrapnel
US Turkey can have 'more productive talk Pompeo
US, Turkey can have 'more productive’ talk: Pompeo

Turkey is ultimate part of political solution in Manbij, top US diplomat says
US accuses Iran of violating UN resolutions
US accuses Iran of violating UN resolutions

Nikki Haley cites latest UN report claiming Iran shipping weapons, defying travel bans, providing support to terrorists
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results

‘Turkish government is the voice of voiceless’, Muslim American opinion leader says
Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Israeli military says it attacked two targets belonging to Hamas
PLO urges E J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll
PLO urges E. J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll

Palestinian participation in poll will only lend legitimacy to illegal Israeli occupation, Saeb Erekat says
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria

At least 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced mostly from eastern Dar’a governorate, says UN spokesman
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat

Senior figures, including Trump, suggested that some kind of joint statement on the need to jointly re-examine commercial relationships might be found before their summit ends on Saturday.
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela forces

Zeid asked the UN Human Rights Council to set up its highest-level probe -- a Commission of Inquiry -- for Venezuela and said the International Criminal Court may need to get further involved.
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents

Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan says referrals have stopped in an effort to 'maintain family unity'
US to limit Chinese investments in technology
US to limit Chinese investments in technology

The US plans to ban firms with at least a quarter Chinese ownership from buying US companies with “industrially significant technology,” the Wall Street Journal reported, as a trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.
NATO chief congratulates Erdogan
NATO chief congratulates Erdogan

Erdogan won another five years in office in Sunday's vote and immediately pledged to implement changes that boost his authority, which opponents fear will give him autocratic powers.
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'

American Muslim opinion leaders said Erdogan's success meant a lot for the Muslims living around the globe.
Gazans celebrate Erdogan s win in Turkish election
Gazans celebrate Erdogan’s win in Turkish election

Erdogan won an absolute majority in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday

News

Saudi court sentences 4 to death over Iran espionage
Saudi court sentences 4 to death over Iran espionage

Top court allows former FM to contest polls
Top court allows former FM to contest polls

Algerian blogger appeals against 10-year jail sentence
Algerian blogger appeals against 10-year jail sentence

Egyptian court orders temporary ban on YouTube
Egyptian court orders temporary ban on YouTube

Israeli court approves razing of W.Bank Bedouin village
Israeli court approves razing of W Bank Bedouin village

Iraqi court slaps 2 convicted Al-Qaeda members to death
Iraqi court slaps 2 convicted Al-Qaeda members to death

Palestinian succumbs to injuries after Israeli shelling
Palestinian succumbs to injuries after Israeli shelling

Israel reverses ban on Indonesian tourists
Israel reverses ban on Indonesian tourists

Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Israel plans to build Gaza port with Greek Cypriots
Israel plans to build Gaza port with Greek Cypriots

Israeli missiles strike near Damascus airport
Israeli missiles strike near Damascus airport

Israel arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 