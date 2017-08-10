Worldbulletin News

Today's News
22:05, 28 June 2018 Thursday
Europe
Update: 17:53, 28 June 2018 Thursday

Croatia arrests British suspect over party island killing
Croatia arrests British suspect over party island killing

A police statement identified the suspect as a 25-year-old British man.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Croatian authorities arrested a young British man Thursday on suspicion of stabbing to death another Briton on a popular party island in the Adriatic, in what local media said was a drug-related brawl between British gangs.

"We have identified the person suspected of committing the killing ... and the suspect was arrested this morning at the airport in Split", on the central Adriatic coast, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic told reporters.

The victim was a 26-year-old British tourist who was killed at dawn Wednesday on the resort island of Pag.

Two other Britons were hurt in the alleged brawl on a beach, famous for parties. One of them suffered life-threatening stab wounds and was hospitalised while a third British tourist sustained minor injuries, hospital sources said.

The Jutarnji List paper -- which identified the victim as Ugo W. and said surveillance cameras recorded the fight -- reported Thursday that the "young men clashed over an area where they were selling drugs."

Croatia's northern island of Pag, particularly the town of Novalja and Zrce beach, is well known as a summer party destination for young tourists, many of them British.

Tourism is a major industry for Croatia where visitors flock to its stunning Adriatic coast, with more than 1,000 islands and islets.

Last year the country of 4.2 million people welcomed more than 17 million tourists. Among them were more than 750,000 British visitors.



