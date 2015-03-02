Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:05, 28 June 2018 Thursday
World
Update: 18:04, 28 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
UK’s Prince William visits East Jerusalem holy sites
UK’s Prince William visits East Jerusalem holy sites

Prince becomes first member of British royal family to make state visit to Palestine-Israel

World Bulletin / News Desk

Prince William, the duke of Cambridge and second in line to the British throne, wrapped up a visit to the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Thursday with a tour of religious sites in occupied East Jerusalem.

On Thursday morning, the prince visited the historic Mount of Olives overlooking Jerusalem’s Old City.

He then visited the Church of St. Mary Magdalene near the Garden of Gethsemane, which contains the gravesite of his great-grandmother, Princess Alice.

From there, William headed to the iconic Al-Aqsa Mosque, where he took a tour of the mosque compound accompanied by officials of Jerusalem’s Jordan-run Authority for Islamic Endowments.

After that, he visited the Al-Buraq Wall (referred to by Jews as the “Western Wall”), where he prayed before moving on to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher.

Later Thursday, William is scheduled to return to London, concluding a three-day regional tour that also took him to Jordan and Israel.

On Wednesday, William met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

While in the West Bank, the prince also visited the Jalazoun refugee camp north of Ramallah.

William’s trip was the first-ever state visit to Palestine-Israel by a member of the British royal family.



Related Prince William east jerusalem
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
World News
UK s Prince William visits East Jerusalem holy sites
UK’s Prince William visits East Jerusalem holy sites

Prince becomes first member of British royal family to make state visit to Palestine-Israel
Palestinian succumbs to injuries after Israeli shelling
Palestinian succumbs to injuries after Israeli shelling

Gazan teenager dies shortly after being struck in head by Israeli artillery shrapnel
US Turkey can have 'more productive talk Pompeo
US, Turkey can have 'more productive’ talk: Pompeo

Turkey is ultimate part of political solution in Manbij, top US diplomat says
US accuses Iran of violating UN resolutions
US accuses Iran of violating UN resolutions

Nikki Haley cites latest UN report claiming Iran shipping weapons, defying travel bans, providing support to terrorists
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results

‘Turkish government is the voice of voiceless’, Muslim American opinion leader says
Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Israeli military says it attacked two targets belonging to Hamas
PLO urges E J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll
PLO urges E. J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll

Palestinian participation in poll will only lend legitimacy to illegal Israeli occupation, Saeb Erekat says
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria

At least 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced mostly from eastern Dar’a governorate, says UN spokesman
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat

Senior figures, including Trump, suggested that some kind of joint statement on the need to jointly re-examine commercial relationships might be found before their summit ends on Saturday.
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela forces

Zeid asked the UN Human Rights Council to set up its highest-level probe -- a Commission of Inquiry -- for Venezuela and said the International Criminal Court may need to get further involved.
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents

Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan says referrals have stopped in an effort to 'maintain family unity'
US to limit Chinese investments in technology
US to limit Chinese investments in technology

The US plans to ban firms with at least a quarter Chinese ownership from buying US companies with “industrially significant technology,” the Wall Street Journal reported, as a trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.
NATO chief congratulates Erdogan
NATO chief congratulates Erdogan

Erdogan won another five years in office in Sunday's vote and immediately pledged to implement changes that boost his authority, which opponents fear will give him autocratic powers.
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'

American Muslim opinion leaders said Erdogan's success meant a lot for the Muslims living around the globe.
Gazans celebrate Erdogan s win in Turkish election
Gazans celebrate Erdogan’s win in Turkish election

Erdogan won an absolute majority in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday

News

US wants Israeli withdrawal from E. J’lem areas
US wants Israeli withdrawal from E J lem areas

Israel permits 350 new Jerusalem settler units
Israel permits 350 new Jerusalem settler units

Dozens injured in East Jerusalem clashes
Dozens injured in East Jerusalem clashes

Israel worried over Turkish influence in East Jerusalem
Israel worried over Turkish influence in East Jerusalem

Jewish settlers seize building in East Jerusalem
Jewish settlers seize building in East Jerusalem

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in East Jerusalem
Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in East Jerusalem

Prince William promises Franco-British links will survive Brexit
Prince William promises Franco-British links will survive Brexit

China welcomes Prince William
China welcomes Prince William






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 