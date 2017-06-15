Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:05, 28 June 2018 Thursday
Europe
Update: 18:26, 28 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
10 charged over anti-Muslim terror plot in France
10 charged over anti-Muslim terror plot in France

Plot targeted Muslim women wearing hijabs on street chosen at random as well as imams, says French media

World Bulletin / News Desk

French prosecutors have charged 10 far-right extremists with criminal terrorist conspiracy over a terrorist plot to attack Muslims, French media reported on Thursday.

Among the nine men and one woman arrested in raids across France on Saturday is a 65-year-old retired police officer, believed to be the group's leader, along with his wife and an ex-soldier, according to French daily Le Figaro.

The suspects had an "ill-defined plan to commit a violent act targeting people of the Muslim faith," Le Figaro quoted a source close to the investigation as saying.

Age 32 to 69, they were also charged with violations of firearms laws and the manufacture or possession of explosive devices.

Rifles, handguns, homemade grenades and items used in the manufacture of TATP explosives were found during the raids in the Paris area, the Mediterranean island of Corsica, and the western Charentes-Maritimes region.

The suspects were planning to target "Muslim women wearing hijabs in the street chosen at random, imams, and Islamist prisoners after their release from jail," according to French broadcaster TF1.

The 10 are believed to be part of a radical right-wing group called Operational Forces Action or AFO, which works to incite French people to combat Muslims, calling them "the enemy within."

On its website "Guerre de France" (War for France), the AFO says that it is training French "soldier-citizens" for a fight on French territory.

There was a similar wave of arrests last October in which the suspected targets were believed to be refugees and mosques.

“I’m not surprised by these arrests because the current climate of Islamophobia encourages this sort of passage from words to deeds,” said Abdallah Zekri of the French Council of the Muslim Faith after the arrests.

The council said it was particularly worried about the security of the country’s roughly 2,500 mosques.

France is home to an estimated 5.7 million Muslims, almost 9 percent of the population, according to a report late last year by U.S.-based think-tank the Pew Research Center.



Related France
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
UK s Prince William visits East Jerusalem holy sites
UK’s Prince William visits East Jerusalem holy sites

Prince becomes first member of British royal family to make state visit to Palestine-Israel
Palestinian succumbs to injuries after Israeli shelling
Palestinian succumbs to injuries after Israeli shelling

Gazan teenager dies shortly after being struck in head by Israeli artillery shrapnel
US Turkey can have 'more productive talk Pompeo
US, Turkey can have 'more productive’ talk: Pompeo

Turkey is ultimate part of political solution in Manbij, top US diplomat says
US accuses Iran of violating UN resolutions
US accuses Iran of violating UN resolutions

Nikki Haley cites latest UN report claiming Iran shipping weapons, defying travel bans, providing support to terrorists
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results

‘Turkish government is the voice of voiceless’, Muslim American opinion leader says
Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Israeli military says it attacked two targets belonging to Hamas
PLO urges E J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll
PLO urges E. J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll

Palestinian participation in poll will only lend legitimacy to illegal Israeli occupation, Saeb Erekat says
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria

At least 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced mostly from eastern Dar’a governorate, says UN spokesman
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat

Senior figures, including Trump, suggested that some kind of joint statement on the need to jointly re-examine commercial relationships might be found before their summit ends on Saturday.
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela forces

Zeid asked the UN Human Rights Council to set up its highest-level probe -- a Commission of Inquiry -- for Venezuela and said the International Criminal Court may need to get further involved.
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents

Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan says referrals have stopped in an effort to 'maintain family unity'
US to limit Chinese investments in technology
US to limit Chinese investments in technology

The US plans to ban firms with at least a quarter Chinese ownership from buying US companies with “industrially significant technology,” the Wall Street Journal reported, as a trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.
NATO chief congratulates Erdogan
NATO chief congratulates Erdogan

Erdogan won another five years in office in Sunday's vote and immediately pledged to implement changes that boost his authority, which opponents fear will give him autocratic powers.
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'

American Muslim opinion leaders said Erdogan's success meant a lot for the Muslims living around the globe.
Gazans celebrate Erdogan s win in Turkish election
Gazans celebrate Erdogan’s win in Turkish election

Erdogan won an absolute majority in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday

News

France, Germany vow to boost EU defense and security
France Germany vow to boost EU defense and security

France shuts down 'dark web' drugs, guns site
France shuts down 'dark web' drugs guns site

French, Italian leaders to meet amid migrant ship row
French Italian leaders to meet amid migrant ship row

2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today
2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today

Police clear migrant camp in northern France
Police clear migrant camp in northern France

Explosion at US-French base in northern Syria
Explosion at US-French base in northern Syria






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 