Libya's Haftar announces 'liberation' of Derna

World Bulletin / News Desk
Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar announced Thursday the "liberation" of Derna, the only city in the eastern region beyond his control, from extremists.
"We proudly announce the liberation of Derna, a city dear to all Libyans," the breakaway military leader said in a televised speech.
He promised residents a "new era of freedom, security and peace".
The LNA launched its offensive on May 7 to seize the city, a coastal town of nearly 150,000 people, about 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) east of Tripoli.
Derna had been held by a ragtag alliance of extremists, including groups close to Al-Qaeda hostile to both Haftar and the ISIL group.
Accused by his opponents of wanting to establish a new military dictatorship in Libya, Haftar supports a parallel government that rules over eastern Libya and challenges the authority of the UN-backed government based in Tripoli in the west.
The LNA said earlier this week it had regained "full control" of Libya's oil crescent, days after it retook Ras Lanuf and Al-Sidra from a rival militia in nearly two weeks of deadly clashes.
Haftar said all future revenues from the terminals under his control would be handed over to the unrecognised administration.
Washington and its allies on Wednesday demanded that the two key oil installations be returned to the control of the UN-backed government, which called on the UN Security Council to block any "illegal" oil exports from the chaos-hit country.
Libya has been wracked by conflict since the 2011 ouster and killing of longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a NATO-backed uprising, with rival governments and militias competing for authority and oil wealth.
Its economy relies heavily on oil, with production at 1.6 million barrels per day under Kadhafi.
Kadhafi's 2011 ouster saw production fall to about 20 percent of that level, before recovering to more than one million barrels per day by the end of 2017.
Mother cares for four sons injured while taking part in ongoing anti-occupation rallies in Gaza
Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq’s Hakurk and Kani Rash regions and Hakkari in Turkey
Mattis said the United States and its regional allies will maintain a "strong collaborative defensive stance" on North Korea, and that Japan will remain a "cornerstone" of regional stability.
Prince becomes first member of British royal family to make state visit to Palestine-Israel
Gazan teenager dies shortly after being struck in head by Israeli artillery shrapnel
Turkey is ultimate part of political solution in Manbij, top US diplomat says
Nikki Haley cites latest UN report claiming Iran shipping weapons, defying travel bans, providing support to terrorists
‘Turkish government is the voice of voiceless’, Muslim American opinion leader says
Israeli military says it attacked two targets belonging to Hamas
Palestinian participation in poll will only lend legitimacy to illegal Israeli occupation, Saeb Erekat says
At least 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced mostly from eastern Dar’a governorate, says UN spokesman
Senior figures, including Trump, suggested that some kind of joint statement on the need to jointly re-examine commercial relationships might be found before their summit ends on Saturday.
Zeid asked the UN Human Rights Council to set up its highest-level probe -- a Commission of Inquiry -- for Venezuela and said the International Criminal Court may need to get further involved.
Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank
Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan says referrals have stopped in an effort to 'maintain family unity'
The US plans to ban firms with at least a quarter Chinese ownership from buying US companies with “industrially significant technology,” the Wall Street Journal reported, as a trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.