10:09, 29 June 2018 Friday

Press agenda on June 29





Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 29, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk TURKEY ANKARA - Turkey’s statistical authority TurkStat to announce foreign trade statistics for May. ANKARA - Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism to release figures of arriving-departing foreigners and citizens in May. ISTANBUL - Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci to attend International Investors Association general assembly. BELGIUM BRUSSELS - EU leaders summit enters second day. GERMANY BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. SWITZERLAND GENEVA - International Organization for Migration (IOM) to hold vote for election of its next director general.

