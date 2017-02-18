Press agenda on June 29

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Turkey’s statistical authority TurkStat to announce foreign trade statistics for May.
ANKARA - Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism to release figures of arriving-departing foreigners and citizens in May.
ISTANBUL - Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci to attend International Investors Association general assembly.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - EU leaders summit enters second day.
GERMANY
BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.
SWITZERLAND
GENEVA - International Organization for Migration (IOM) to hold vote for election of its next director general.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 29, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 28, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, June 25, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 24, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 23, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 22, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 21, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, June 18, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 17, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 16, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 15, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 14, 2018