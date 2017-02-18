Worldbulletin News

Today's News
18:37, 29 June 2018 Friday
Media
10:09, 29 June 2018 Friday

Press agenda on June 29
Press agenda on June 29

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 29, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Turkey’s statistical authority TurkStat to announce foreign trade statistics for May.

ANKARA - Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism to release figures of arriving-departing foreigners and citizens in May.

ISTANBUL - Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci to attend International Investors Association general assembly.

 

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - EU leaders summit enters second day.

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

 

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - International Organization for Migration (IOM) to hold vote for election of its next director general.



Media News
