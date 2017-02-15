Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:37, 29 June 2018 Friday
America-Canada
10:17, 29 June 2018 Friday

  • Share
Mattis vows 'strong defensive stance' on N. Korea
Mattis vows 'strong defensive stance' on N. Korea

Mattis said the United States and its regional allies will maintain a "strong collaborative defensive stance" on North Korea, and that Japan will remain a "cornerstone" of regional stability.

World Bulletin / News Desk

US Defense Secretary James Mattis pledged Friday to maintain and strengthen the US security alliance with Japan amid fears that talks with North Korea could water down Washington's longstanding security commitments in the region.

In meetings with Japanese officials, Mattis sought to address Tokyo's worries that its security interests could be left behind in President Donald Trump's push to reach a denuclearisation deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"We're in the midst of very unprecedented negotiations right now with North Korea, but in this dynamic time, the longstanding alliance between Japan and the US stands firm," Mattis insisted next to his Japanese counterpart Itsunori Onodera.

"There is absolute reassurance between the two of us that we stand firm," he pledged.

Regional allies were caught wrong-footed by Trump's unexpected announcement on June 12 to suspend joint military exercises between the US and South Korea that had previously been seen as a vital measure to contain the North Korean threat.

Following the historic summit in Singapore between Trump and Kim, the US president said he wanted a halt to the drills, describing them as "expensive" and "provocative". But US allies did not appear to be forewarned.

Mattis said the decision was taken "to create space for our diplomats to negotiate strongly and increase the prospect for a peaceful solution on the peninsula."

"At the same time, we maintain a strong collaborative defensive stance, to ensure our diplomats continue to negotiate from a position of unquestioned strength," he said.

Onodera said the drills were "important for the stability of the region," but acknowledged that the decision to suspend them was valuable for diplomatic efforts to get Kim to give up his nuclear threat.



Related james mattis north korea
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Palestinian mother tends to injured sons
Palestinian mother tends to injured sons

Mother cares for four sons injured while taking part in ongoing anti-occupation rallies in Gaza
Turkey neutralizes 10 PKK terrorists in Iraq
Turkey neutralizes 10 PKK terrorists in Iraq

Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq’s Hakurk and Kani Rash regions and Hakkari in Turkey
Mattis vows 'strong defensive stance' on N Korea
Mattis vows 'strong defensive stance' on N. Korea

Mattis said the United States and its regional allies will maintain a "strong collaborative defensive stance" on North Korea, and that Japan will remain a "cornerstone" of regional stability.
UK s Prince William visits East Jerusalem holy sites
UK’s Prince William visits East Jerusalem holy sites

Prince becomes first member of British royal family to make state visit to Palestine-Israel
Palestinian succumbs to injuries after Israeli shelling
Palestinian succumbs to injuries after Israeli shelling

Gazan teenager dies shortly after being struck in head by Israeli artillery shrapnel
US Turkey can have 'more productive talk Pompeo
US, Turkey can have 'more productive’ talk: Pompeo

Turkey is ultimate part of political solution in Manbij, top US diplomat says
US accuses Iran of violating UN resolutions
US accuses Iran of violating UN resolutions

Nikki Haley cites latest UN report claiming Iran shipping weapons, defying travel bans, providing support to terrorists
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results

‘Turkish government is the voice of voiceless’, Muslim American opinion leader says
Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Israeli military says it attacked two targets belonging to Hamas
PLO urges E J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll
PLO urges E. J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll

Palestinian participation in poll will only lend legitimacy to illegal Israeli occupation, Saeb Erekat says
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria

At least 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced mostly from eastern Dar’a governorate, says UN spokesman
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat

Senior figures, including Trump, suggested that some kind of joint statement on the need to jointly re-examine commercial relationships might be found before their summit ends on Saturday.
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela forces

Zeid asked the UN Human Rights Council to set up its highest-level probe -- a Commission of Inquiry -- for Venezuela and said the International Criminal Court may need to get further involved.
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents

Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan says referrals have stopped in an effort to 'maintain family unity'
US to limit Chinese investments in technology
US to limit Chinese investments in technology

The US plans to ban firms with at least a quarter Chinese ownership from buying US companies with “industrially significant technology,” the Wall Street Journal reported, as a trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.

News

N. Korea still building at nuclear site
N Korea still building at nuclear site

Koreas in talks for connecting railways
Koreas in talks for connecting railways

North Korea's Kim hails 'unity' with China in new visit
North Korea's Kim hails 'unity' with China in new visit

Trump declares North Korean nuclear threat over
Trump declares North Korean nuclear threat over

Malaysia to re-open N.Korea embassy after murder row
Malaysia to re-open N Korea embassy after murder row

Trump says N.Korea sanctions remain for now
Trump says N Korea sanctions remain for now

Mattis visits China amid Korea talks, strategic tensions
Mattis visits China amid Korea talks strategic tensions

US defense secretary comments on Syria's Manbij talks
US defense secretary comments on Syria's Manbij talks

Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout

US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message

Trump yet to make decision on Syria action, says Mattis
Trump yet to make decision on Syria action says Mattis

Mattis wins big with budget victory
Mattis wins big with budget victory






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 