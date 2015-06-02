Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:36, 29 June 2018 Friday
Africa
10:30, 29 June 2018 Friday

  • Share
Oil tanker explosion kills 9 in Nigeria
Oil tanker explosion kills 9 in Nigeria

54 vehicles burned on busy bridge in commercial city of Lagos; Death toll expected to rise

World Bulletin / News Desk

An oil tanker exploded in Nigeria’s commercial city of Lagos late Thursday, killing at least nine people and injuring four, according to the state’s rescue agency.

Adesina Tiamiyu, chief of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said in a statement that 54 vehicles were also burned in the explosion on the busy Otedola bridge.

Tiamiyu said the 33,000-liter capacity tanker fell and spilled its content on the road resulting in a huge fire outbreak.

“Unfortunately, nine bodies were confirmed dead and recovered from the scene (eight adults and a minor) and four persons sustained various degrees of injuries and were taken to the hospital,” he added.

The death toll is expected to rise.



Related nigeria oil tanker
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Palestinian mother tends to injured sons
Palestinian mother tends to injured sons

Mother cares for four sons injured while taking part in ongoing anti-occupation rallies in Gaza
Turkey neutralizes 10 PKK terrorists in Iraq
Turkey neutralizes 10 PKK terrorists in Iraq

Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq’s Hakurk and Kani Rash regions and Hakkari in Turkey
Mattis vows 'strong defensive stance' on N Korea
Mattis vows 'strong defensive stance' on N. Korea

Mattis said the United States and its regional allies will maintain a "strong collaborative defensive stance" on North Korea, and that Japan will remain a "cornerstone" of regional stability.
UK s Prince William visits East Jerusalem holy sites
UK’s Prince William visits East Jerusalem holy sites

Prince becomes first member of British royal family to make state visit to Palestine-Israel
Palestinian succumbs to injuries after Israeli shelling
Palestinian succumbs to injuries after Israeli shelling

Gazan teenager dies shortly after being struck in head by Israeli artillery shrapnel
US Turkey can have 'more productive talk Pompeo
US, Turkey can have 'more productive’ talk: Pompeo

Turkey is ultimate part of political solution in Manbij, top US diplomat says
US accuses Iran of violating UN resolutions
US accuses Iran of violating UN resolutions

Nikki Haley cites latest UN report claiming Iran shipping weapons, defying travel bans, providing support to terrorists
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results

‘Turkish government is the voice of voiceless’, Muslim American opinion leader says
Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Israeli military says it attacked two targets belonging to Hamas
PLO urges E J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll
PLO urges E. J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll

Palestinian participation in poll will only lend legitimacy to illegal Israeli occupation, Saeb Erekat says
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria

At least 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced mostly from eastern Dar’a governorate, says UN spokesman
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat

Senior figures, including Trump, suggested that some kind of joint statement on the need to jointly re-examine commercial relationships might be found before their summit ends on Saturday.
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela forces

Zeid asked the UN Human Rights Council to set up its highest-level probe -- a Commission of Inquiry -- for Venezuela and said the International Criminal Court may need to get further involved.
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents

Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan says referrals have stopped in an effort to 'maintain family unity'
US to limit Chinese investments in technology
US to limit Chinese investments in technology

The US plans to ban firms with at least a quarter Chinese ownership from buying US companies with “industrially significant technology,” the Wall Street Journal reported, as a trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.

News

Tanker ablaze, 32 missing after collision off China
Tanker ablaze 32 missing after collision off China

Death toll in Pakistan oil tanker fire jumps to 212
Death toll in Pakistan oil tanker fire jumps to 212

Death toll in Pakistan oil tanker fire climbs to 188
Death toll in Pakistan oil tanker fire climbs to 188

Pakistan oil tanker fire kills at least 120
Pakistan oil tanker fire kills at least 120

85 killed in S.Sudan oil tanker explosion
85 killed in S Sudan oil tanker explosion


Nigeria returns Boko Haram victims to own communities
Nigeria returns Boko Haram victims to own communities

Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018
Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018

Turkey condemns twin suicide blasts in Nigeria
Turkey condemns twin suicide blasts in Nigeria

Muslim group seeks Ramadan pardon for soldiers
Muslim group seeks Ramadan pardon for soldiers

2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today
2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today

Nigeria: Parliament probes army allegations
Nigeria Parliament probes army allegations






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 