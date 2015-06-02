10:30, 29 June 2018 Friday

Oil tanker explosion kills 9 in Nigeria

World Bulletin / News Desk

An oil tanker exploded in Nigeria’s commercial city of Lagos late Thursday, killing at least nine people and injuring four, according to the state’s rescue agency.

Adesina Tiamiyu, chief of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said in a statement that 54 vehicles were also burned in the explosion on the busy Otedola bridge.

Tiamiyu said the 33,000-liter capacity tanker fell and spilled its content on the road resulting in a huge fire outbreak.

“Unfortunately, nine bodies were confirmed dead and recovered from the scene (eight adults and a minor) and four persons sustained various degrees of injuries and were taken to the hospital,” he added.

The death toll is expected to rise.