Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:36, 29 June 2018 Friday
Middle East
10:47, 29 June 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkey condemns regime attacks in Syria
Turkey condemns regime attacks in Syria

Foreign Ministry expresses 'great sorrow and concern' on Syrian regime attacks targeting civilians in Daraa, Quneitra

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey on Friday condemned the Bashar al-Assad-led regime attacks carried out against civilians in the southwestern Syrian provinces of Daraa and Quneitra.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy in a statement said: "In Syria's southwestern provinces of Daraa and Quneitra that were declared as de-escalation zones by a memorandum signed in Astana, hundreds of innocent people have been assassinated in the Syrian regime's attacks targeting civilians."

"We feel great sorrow and concern about this. We strongly condemn these inhumane attacks," added Aksoy.

He also said that the regime's attacks "undermine the Astana and Geneva efforts" to find a solution to the political crisis and reduce violence on the ground.

Aksoy's statement urged the international community and the other guarantor countries in the Astana talks -- Russia and Iran -- to put an end to the attacks.

The Daraa and Quneitra provinces in Syria's southwest are one of the four de-escalation zones established during Astana talks in May 2017.

Russia, Jordan and the U.S. also negotiated to consider the provinces as de-escalation zones.

The United Nations warned on Tuesday that a total of 750,000 lives are in danger in Daraa, and 45,000 people have been displaced.



Related Turkey al-Assad
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Palestinian mother tends to injured sons
Palestinian mother tends to injured sons

Mother cares for four sons injured while taking part in ongoing anti-occupation rallies in Gaza
Turkey neutralizes 10 PKK terrorists in Iraq
Turkey neutralizes 10 PKK terrorists in Iraq

Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq’s Hakurk and Kani Rash regions and Hakkari in Turkey
Mattis vows 'strong defensive stance' on N Korea
Mattis vows 'strong defensive stance' on N. Korea

Mattis said the United States and its regional allies will maintain a "strong collaborative defensive stance" on North Korea, and that Japan will remain a "cornerstone" of regional stability.
UK s Prince William visits East Jerusalem holy sites
UK’s Prince William visits East Jerusalem holy sites

Prince becomes first member of British royal family to make state visit to Palestine-Israel
Palestinian succumbs to injuries after Israeli shelling
Palestinian succumbs to injuries after Israeli shelling

Gazan teenager dies shortly after being struck in head by Israeli artillery shrapnel
US Turkey can have 'more productive talk Pompeo
US, Turkey can have 'more productive’ talk: Pompeo

Turkey is ultimate part of political solution in Manbij, top US diplomat says
US accuses Iran of violating UN resolutions
US accuses Iran of violating UN resolutions

Nikki Haley cites latest UN report claiming Iran shipping weapons, defying travel bans, providing support to terrorists
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results

‘Turkish government is the voice of voiceless’, Muslim American opinion leader says
Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Israeli military says it attacked two targets belonging to Hamas
PLO urges E J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll
PLO urges E. J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll

Palestinian participation in poll will only lend legitimacy to illegal Israeli occupation, Saeb Erekat says
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria

At least 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced mostly from eastern Dar’a governorate, says UN spokesman
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat

Senior figures, including Trump, suggested that some kind of joint statement on the need to jointly re-examine commercial relationships might be found before their summit ends on Saturday.
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela forces

Zeid asked the UN Human Rights Council to set up its highest-level probe -- a Commission of Inquiry -- for Venezuela and said the International Criminal Court may need to get further involved.
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents

Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan says referrals have stopped in an effort to 'maintain family unity'
US to limit Chinese investments in technology
US to limit Chinese investments in technology

The US plans to ban firms with at least a quarter Chinese ownership from buying US companies with “industrially significant technology,” the Wall Street Journal reported, as a trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.

News

Assad regime, Iran prepare for operation in SW Syria
Assad regime Iran prepare for operation in SW Syria

Iran says to keep forces in Syria upon Assad’s request
Iran says to keep forces in Syria upon Assad s

Main opposition leader calls on gov't to contact Assad
Main opposition leader calls on gov't to contact Assad

Assad regime drops over 68,000 barrel bombs: Report
Assad regime drops over 68 000 barrel bombs Report

US urges Assad regime to fully take part in peace talks
US urges Assad regime to fully take part in peace

Assad regime has no future in Syria: State Department
Assad regime has no future in Syria State Department

Turkish Oyak, French Renault extend partnership
Turkish Oyak French Renault extend partnership

Turkish court releases opposition HDP lawmaker
Turkish court releases opposition HDP lawmaker

Turkey donates buses to historic Bosnian city of Mostar
Turkey donates buses to historic Bosnian city of Mostar

Turkish army neutralizes 4,513 terrorists in Afrin op.
Turkish army neutralizes 4 513 terrorists in Afrin op

Turkey's exports to EU up 21 pct in Jan-May 2018
Turkey's exports to EU up 21 pct in Jan-May 2018

Over 100 kilograms of heroin seized in east Turkey
Over 100 kilograms of heroin seized in east Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 