11:22, 29 June 2018 Friday

Former CHP deputy arrested on terrorism charges





Eren Erdem arrested after warrant issued by Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul

World Bulletin / News Desk A former Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmaker was arrested Friday on terrorism charges. Eren Erdem was arrested in Ankara after the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul issued a warrant for membership in an armed terrorist organization.

