11:43, 29 June 2018 Friday

Turkey neutralizes 10 PKK terrorists in Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have neutralized 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and southeastern Turkey, the military said Friday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The Turkish General Staff said on Twitter that the terrorists were neutralized Thursday in northern Iraq’s Hakurk and Kani Rash regions and Turkey's Hakkari province.

Among those neutralized was Hamza, alias Ahmet Tasci, who is mentioned in the grey category of the Turkish Interior Ministry’s wanted list.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK resumed its decades-old acts of terror in July 2015.