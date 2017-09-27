Today in History June 29

|1236
|Ferdinand III of Castile and Leon take Cordoba in Spain.
|1652
|Massachusetts declares itself an independent commonwealth.
|1767
|The British parliament passes the Townshend Revenue Act, levying taxes on America.
|1862
|Union forces, falling back from Richmond, fight at the Battle of Savage's Station.
|1880
|France annexes Tahiti.
|1888
|Professor Frederick Treves performs the first appendectomy in England.
|1903
|The British government officially protests Belgian atrocities in the Congo.
|1905
|Russian troops intervene as riots erupt in ports all over the country, leaving many ships looted.
|1917
|The Ukraine proclaims independence from Russia.
|1925
|An earthquake ravages Santa Barbara, California.
|1926
|Fascists in Rome add an hour to the work day in an economic efficiency measure.
|1932
|Siam's army seizes Bangkok and announces an end to the absolute monarchy.
|1938
|Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado, and Olympic National Park, Washington, are founded.
|1950
|President Harry S. Truman authorizes a sea blockade of Korea.
|1951
|The United States invites the Soviet Union to the Korean peace talks on a ship in Wonsan Harbor.
|1955
|The Soviet Union sends tanks to Poznan, Poland, to put down anti-Communist demonstrations.
|1966
|The U.S. Air Force bombs fuel storage facilities near Hanoi, North Vietnam.
|1967
|Israel removes barricades, re-unifying Jerusalem.
|1970
|U.S. troops pull out of Cambodia.
|1982
|Israel invades Lebanon.
