12:22, 29 June 2018 Friday

Today in History June 29





A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1236 Ferdinand III of Castile and Leon take Cordoba in Spain. 1652 Massachusetts declares itself an independent commonwealth. 1767 The British parliament passes the Townshend Revenue Act, levying taxes on America. 1862 Union forces, falling back from Richmond, fight at the Battle of Savage's Station. 1880 France annexes Tahiti. 1888 Professor Frederick Treves performs the first appendectomy in England. 1903 The British government officially protests Belgian atrocities in the Congo. 1905 Russian troops intervene as riots erupt in ports all over the country, leaving many ships looted. 1917 The Ukraine proclaims independence from Russia. 1925 An earthquake ravages Santa Barbara, California. 1926 Fascists in Rome add an hour to the work day in an economic efficiency measure. 1932 Siam's army seizes Bangkok and announces an end to the absolute monarchy. 1938 Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado, and Olympic National Park, Washington, are founded. 1950 President Harry S. Truman authorizes a sea blockade of Korea. 1951 The United States invites the Soviet Union to the Korean peace talks on a ship in Wonsan Harbor. 1955 The Soviet Union sends tanks to Poznan, Poland, to put down anti-Communist demonstrations. 1966 The U.S. Air Force bombs fuel storage facilities near Hanoi, North Vietnam. 1967 Israel removes barricades, re-unifying Jerusalem. 1970 U.S. troops pull out of Cambodia. 1982 Israel invades Lebanon.

