Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:36, 29 June 2018 Friday
History
12:22, 29 June 2018 Friday

  • Share
Today in History June 29
Today in History June 29

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1236   Ferdinand III of Castile and Leon take Cordoba in Spain.
1652   Massachusetts declares itself an independent commonwealth.
1767   The British parliament passes the Townshend Revenue Act, levying taxes on America.
1862   Union forces, falling back from Richmond, fight at the Battle of Savage's Station.
1880   France annexes Tahiti.
1888   Professor Frederick Treves performs the first appendectomy in England.
1903   The British government officially protests Belgian atrocities in the Congo.
1905   Russian troops intervene as riots erupt in ports all over the country, leaving many ships looted.
1917   The Ukraine proclaims independence from Russia.
1925   An earthquake ravages Santa Barbara, California.
1926   Fascists in Rome add an hour to the work day in an economic efficiency measure.
1932   Siam's army seizes Bangkok and announces an end to the absolute monarchy.
1938   Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado, and Olympic National Park, Washington, are founded.
1950   President Harry S. Truman authorizes a sea blockade of Korea.
1951   The United States invites the Soviet Union to the Korean peace talks on a ship in Wonsan Harbor.
1955   The Soviet Union sends tanks to Poznan, Poland, to put down anti-Communist demonstrations.
1966   The U.S. Air Force bombs fuel storage facilities near Hanoi, North Vietnam.
1967   Israel removes barricades, re-unifying Jerusalem.
1970   U.S. troops pull out of Cambodia.
1982   Israel invades Lebanon.


Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History June 29
Today in History June 29

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 28
Today in History June 28

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 27
Today in History June 27

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 25
Today in History June 25

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 24
Today in History June 24

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 23
Today in History June 23

onological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 22
Today in History June 22

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 21
Today in History June 21

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 20
Today in History June 20

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 17
Today in History June 17

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 16
Today in History June 16

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 13
Today in History June 13

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 12
Today in History June 12

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 10
Today in History June 10

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 09
Today in History June 09

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History June 08
Today in History June 08

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

News

Today in History June 28
Today in History June 28

Today in History June 27
Today in History June 27

Today in History June 25
Today in History June 25

Today in History June 24
Today in History June 24

Today in History June 23
Today in History June 23

Today in History June 22
Today in History June 22






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 