12:51, 29 June 2018 Friday

Over 100 kilograms of heroin seized in east Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish narcotic police seized 105.2 kilograms (231.9 pounds) of heroin in the country's eastern province of Van on Friday, a police source said.

The police stopped a suspicious van in Edremit district and found heroin in the trunk of the vehicle, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The vehicle’s driver, who is identified by the initials H.A., has been arrested for drug trade and transportation of drugs.