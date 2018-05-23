Over 100 kilograms of heroin seized in east Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish narcotic police seized 105.2 kilograms (231.9 pounds) of heroin in the country's eastern province of Van on Friday, a police source said.
The police stopped a suspicious van in Edremit district and found heroin in the trunk of the vehicle, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
The vehicle’s driver, who is identified by the initials H.A., has been arrested for drug trade and transportation of drugs.
Private sector's share in country's gross external debt stock was nearly 70 percent
Newly-elected HDP lawmaker faced charges of forming terror group and making terror propaganda
Members of Developing 8 Commission gathered in two-day meeting
Biggest fight in Turkey will continue to be against terrorism, president says in capital Ankara
Turkish Armed Forces say 4,513 terrorists neutralized since start of Operation Olive Branch
Police recover 105.2 kilograms of heroin from vehicle in eastern province of Van; driver arrested
Eren Erdem arrested after warrant issued by Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul
Foreign Ministry expresses 'great sorrow and concern' on Syrian regime attacks targeting civilians in Daraa, Quneitra
Since early April, more than 17,000 people were treated in health facilities
Operation against terrorist PKK conducted in rural area of Bitlis province, says Interior Ministry
Arrest warrants out for nearly 110 FETO suspects in different provinces over last 2 days
Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci says revised free trade agreement with EFTA countries 'comprehensive'
Migrants have been stopped from crossing into Greece’s Lesbos Island using illegal route
June 24 elections in Turkey made Erdogan stronger both nationally and internationally, French political expert says
Meeting at presidential complex expected to begin at 1300 GMT
Top diplomats discuss fight against terrorism and Turkish-EU relations on sidelines of Ukraine conference