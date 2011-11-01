Turkey's exports to EU up 21 pct in Jan-May 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey's exports to the European Union in January-May 2018 surged 21 percent year-on-year, the country's statistical authority announced Friday.
According to TurkStat, exports to the 28-member EU bloc account for some 51.4 percent of Turkey's overall exports in the five-month period -- totaling $35.6 billion -- while imports from the EU were $39 billion, up 22 percent on a yearly basis.
Over the same period, Turkey's overall exports totaled $69.3 billion, a 7.9 percent annual hike, and imports reached $104.5 billion with a 17.2 percent increase.
The country's foreign trade balance ran a $35.2 billion deficit from January to May, marking a year-on-year rise of 41.4 percent.
Turkey's largest export markets were Germany with $6.9 billion, the United Kingdom ($4.3 billion) and Italy ($4.2 billion) in the same period.
China ($9.9 billion), Russia ($9.6 billion), and Germany ($9.4 billion) stood as Turkey's top three import sources.
The country's top export item was vehicles and their parts -- excluding railway or tramway rolling-stock -- valuing some $11.6 billion.
Mineral fuels, mineral oils, and their derivative products topped the list of imported items, amounting to $17.1 billion.
The institute also said that the share of manufacturing industries products in overall exports was 93.8 -- some $65 billion -- in January-May 2018, and intermediate goods claimed the top spot with 76.1 percent in Turkey's overall imports.
In 2014, Turkey's exports hit an all-time high of $157.6 billion while the figure was nearly $157 billion last year.
Over the past five years, the highest export-to-import ratio was recorded in 2016 with 71.8 percent, while the country's foreign trade deficit has fallen from $99.8 billion in 2013 to $76.8 billion in 2017.
Exports to EU28 amount to over $35B, account for 51.4 pct of country's overall exports, says TurkStat
World Bank's agency issues guarantee for credit from foreign consortium
European Commission says both EA and EU indices saw declines in June
Concerns about the Chinese economy are also hurting confidence, with the yuan continuing to weaken and mainland stocks now in bear market territory having fallen more than 20 percent from recent highs.
BIST 100 index falls 0.15 pct, while foreign currencies rise against Turkish lira
Overall index loses over 3 pct, but consumer confidence up, according to official data
BIST 100 index earns more than 1,500 points at close; Turkish lira gains in value against foreign currencies
BIST 100 rises 0.03 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6310
The US president's Iran announcement on Tuesday triggered a surge in oil prices to levels unseen in over three years.
Japan Credit Rating Agency says falling uncertainty over domestic politics is positive for credits ratings
BIST 100 index climbs 0.07 pct, while USD/TRY exchange rate stands at 4.6900
Saudis, Russia have cut more output than they were supposed to, expert says
The earthquake hit at a depth of 30 kilometres (19 miles), about 70 kilometres southwest of the city of Kalamata, the US Geological Survey said.
There was little sign of relief after equities suffered a pummelling last week in response to tit-for-tat warnings by Beijing and Washington, which has fuelled concerns about the potential damage to the world economy.
BIST 100 rises 3.55 pct; Turkish lira gains ground
More than 100 incentive certificates issued for overseas-linked projects with $6.5B-investment-value in 4 months