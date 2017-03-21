Worldbulletin News

Russia, Iran, US 'responsible' for Syria violations
Russia, Iran, US 'responsible' for Syria violations

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu: Sochi, Astana, Geneva meetings 'irrelevant' if de-escalation zone deal is not followed

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russia, Iran and the U.S. are responsible for recent violations made by the Assad regime in Syria's south, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Friday.

In an interview to Turkish broadcaster NTV, Cavusoglu highlighted the regime's recent violations in Syria's de-escalation zones.

"Syria regime guarantor countries are Iran and Russia, opposition's guarantor country is Turkey. Then the U.S. and Russia made the de-conflict zone deal," the foreign minister said.

"The Assad regime attacked those areas, who did the agreements? U.S. and Russia. If those deals are broken, then Geneva, Astana, Sochi meetings will be irrelevant," he said.

The number of people who fled the Syrian regime attacks in Daraa to border areas of Jordan and Israel rose to 150,000 on Friday, according to the White Helmets civil defense agency in Syria.

For the last 10 days, Daraa has been subjected to intense aerial bombardments and ground attacks, with Syrian regime forces -- backed by Shia militia groups -- capturing the towns of Busra al-Harir and Nahta.

The United Nations warned on Tuesday that 750,000 lives are in danger in Daraa, and 45,000 people have been displaced.



