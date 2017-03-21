Russia, Iran, US 'responsible' for Syria violations

World Bulletin / News Desk
Russia, Iran and the U.S. are responsible for recent violations made by the Assad regime in Syria's south, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Friday.
In an interview to Turkish broadcaster NTV, Cavusoglu highlighted the regime's recent violations in Syria's de-escalation zones.
"Syria regime guarantor countries are Iran and Russia, opposition's guarantor country is Turkey. Then the U.S. and Russia made the de-conflict zone deal," the foreign minister said.
"The Assad regime attacked those areas, who did the agreements? U.S. and Russia. If those deals are broken, then Geneva, Astana, Sochi meetings will be irrelevant," he said.
The number of people who fled the Syrian regime attacks in Daraa to border areas of Jordan and Israel rose to 150,000 on Friday, according to the White Helmets civil defense agency in Syria.
For the last 10 days, Daraa has been subjected to intense aerial bombardments and ground attacks, with Syrian regime forces -- backed by Shia militia groups -- capturing the towns of Busra al-Harir and Nahta.
The United Nations warned on Tuesday that 750,000 lives are in danger in Daraa, and 45,000 people have been displaced.
Mother cares for four sons injured while taking part in ongoing anti-occupation rallies in Gaza
Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq’s Hakurk and Kani Rash regions and Hakkari in Turkey
Mattis said the United States and its regional allies will maintain a "strong collaborative defensive stance" on North Korea, and that Japan will remain a "cornerstone" of regional stability.
Prince becomes first member of British royal family to make state visit to Palestine-Israel
Gazan teenager dies shortly after being struck in head by Israeli artillery shrapnel
Turkey is ultimate part of political solution in Manbij, top US diplomat says
Nikki Haley cites latest UN report claiming Iran shipping weapons, defying travel bans, providing support to terrorists
‘Turkish government is the voice of voiceless’, Muslim American opinion leader says
Israeli military says it attacked two targets belonging to Hamas
Palestinian participation in poll will only lend legitimacy to illegal Israeli occupation, Saeb Erekat says
At least 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced mostly from eastern Dar’a governorate, says UN spokesman
Senior figures, including Trump, suggested that some kind of joint statement on the need to jointly re-examine commercial relationships might be found before their summit ends on Saturday.
Zeid asked the UN Human Rights Council to set up its highest-level probe -- a Commission of Inquiry -- for Venezuela and said the International Criminal Court may need to get further involved.
Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank
Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan says referrals have stopped in an effort to 'maintain family unity'
The US plans to ban firms with at least a quarter Chinese ownership from buying US companies with “industrially significant technology,” the Wall Street Journal reported, as a trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.