Turkish army neutralizes 4,513 terrorists in Afrin op.

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized more than 4,500 terrorists since the beginning of the cross-border anti-terror Operation Olive Branch.
Turkish Armed Forces said in a press release on Friday that 4,513 terrorists have been neutralized since Jan. 20.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question were either killed, captured or surrendered.
The statement also said 56 PKK terrorists were neutralized during operations undertaken between June 22 and 28 across Turkey and northern Iraq.
During these operations four Turkish soldiers were martyred and six others injured.
Moreover, 16 weapons -- including 15 infantry rifles -- were seized, while 22 handmade explosives and seven weapon pits and shelters were destroyed.
On Jan. 20, 2018, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin. On March 18, Turkish troops and Free Syrian Army members liberated the town of Afrin, on the 58th day of the operation.
The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU.
During its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.
