16:41, 29 June 2018 Friday

One third of EU population misses out on tourism

World Bulletin / News Desk

More than one third of EU population did not take any tourism trip in 2016, EU statistical office Eurostat said on Friday.

"In 2016, 62 percent of the EU population [aged 15 or over] made at least one tourism trip for personal purposes. Half went on at least one domestic tourism trip with at least one overnight stay in 2016 and nearly one third took at least one trip abroad," Eurostat said in a statement.

It said nearly 48 percent of the Europeans who did not make any trip reported that this was at least partially due to financial reasons.

According to Eurostat, the other reasons were health problems and family commitments.

"Financial issues are cited as the main obstacle for all age groups, except for those aged 65+ where health reasons are the most frequently mentioned barrier," it added.

According to the official data, financial constraints were mostly observed in Greece, Portugal and Croatia.