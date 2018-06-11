16:52, 29 June 2018 Friday

Erdogan reiterates resolve to fight against terror

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday reiterated his firm stance in the fight against terrorism, saying it would continue to be the “biggest fight” in Turkey.

Speaking at an opening ceremony of a mosque built on the campus of Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy in capital Ankara, Erdogan said: “In the forthcoming period as well, our biggest fight in our country will be against the terrorism.”

The president, who emphasized on the success of the Turkish military in Jarabulus and Afrin during Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations, said the increase in the number of commando and special forces soldiers will contribute to Turkey’s success in the fight against terrorism.

“We will eliminate terrorism by trampling on it so that the nation finds peace,” Erdogan said.

On Sunday, President and Justice and Development (AK) Party leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential election with 52.5 percent votes while his closest rival Muharrem Ince received 30.6 percent, according to unofficial results.

In the parliamentary polls, the People's Alliance comprising AK Party won 53.6 percent votes while the Nation Alliance comprising main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) got 33.9 percent votes.