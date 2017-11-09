Worldbulletin News

Art & Culture
Turkey donates buses to historic Bosnian city of Mostar
Turkey donates buses to historic Bosnian city of Mostar

Buses are symbol of good relations Bosnia-Herzegovina and Turkey, says Turkish envoy

World Bulletin / News Desk

An association of Turkish municipal administrations on Friday donated public buses worth €150,000 to the historic city of Mostar in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The Union of Turkish Municipalities (TBB) handed over the three buses in a ceremony attended by Turkey's Consul in Mostar Zerrin Kandemir, Mostar Mayor Ljubo Beslic, TBB Secretary-General Hayrettin Gungor, and Damir Maric, CEO of the Mostar Bus Company.

Kandemir told the ceremony that the buses are a symbol of the good relations between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Turkey.

She added that Turkey supports Bosnia’s stability and growing relations between the two countries.

Beslic said the donation would bolster the already-strong ties between the two countries, adding that there are many opportunities to develop business alliances between the two countries.

Maric said the donated buses would greatly benefit the residents of Mostar.

The historic city of Mostar -- famed for the co-existence of different faiths -- suffered great damage during the Bosnian War of 1992-1995.

The city is known for its touristic attractions as well as the tragic bombings of its historical heritage during the war.



