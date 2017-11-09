Turkey donates buses to historic Bosnian city of Mostar

World Bulletin / News Desk
An association of Turkish municipal administrations on Friday donated public buses worth €150,000 to the historic city of Mostar in Bosnia-Herzegovina.
The Union of Turkish Municipalities (TBB) handed over the three buses in a ceremony attended by Turkey's Consul in Mostar Zerrin Kandemir, Mostar Mayor Ljubo Beslic, TBB Secretary-General Hayrettin Gungor, and Damir Maric, CEO of the Mostar Bus Company.
Kandemir told the ceremony that the buses are a symbol of the good relations between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Turkey.
She added that Turkey supports Bosnia’s stability and growing relations between the two countries.
Beslic said the donation would bolster the already-strong ties between the two countries, adding that there are many opportunities to develop business alliances between the two countries.
Maric said the donated buses would greatly benefit the residents of Mostar.
The historic city of Mostar -- famed for the co-existence of different faiths -- suffered great damage during the Bosnian War of 1992-1995.
The city is known for its touristic attractions as well as the tragic bombings of its historical heritage during the war.
Buses are symbol of good relations Bosnia-Herzegovina and Turkey, says Turkish envoy
Mexican children living in rural areas will be able to access information through digital libraries, TIKA says
Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) offers Turkish language teaching certificate program for foreigners
Turkey’s biggest library to open in Istanbul with capacity of 7 million books
Library with capacity of 7 million books to open for public in 2020
There is much more to the United Arab Emirates then the glitzy malls and skyscrapers of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Mr. Mamoudou Gassama heroically scaled the high rise building to the 4th floor where he dragged the hanging 2years old boy to safety before the fire service could arrive.
Two years since his passing, boxing legend remembered for his golden gloves and work against racism
Ali Banat was a wealthy businessman from Australia who was diagnosed with cancer and given just seven months to live. His story touched millions of people around the world. Ali passed away on 29th May 2018 in the blessed month of Ramadan. May Allah have mercy on him.
Russian State Library has over 35,000 books and other printed material in Turkish language collected since 1828
One of the most popular travel guides, Lonely Planet, has included Albania and Kosovo on its list of the ten best holiday destinations in Europe for 2018.
‘They worked among the snake-charmers and belly-dancers of Marrakech. I christened them Kesh Angels and gave them heart-shaped sunglasses’
Istanbul hosts Turkey’s most visited museums with over 2 million visitors in first 4 months of 2018
Arab journalists having fruitful discussions with Turkish counterparts while enjoying spring in the megapolis
An intensive program of cultural activities in both countries for next year is being prepared, says Russian ambassador
Bosnia tells people about hundreds of mosques, religious buildings destroyed by Serb and Croat forces during 1990s wars