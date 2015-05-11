Update: 17:42, 29 June 2018 Friday

Turkish court releases opposition HDP lawmaker

World Bulletin / News Desk

A court in southeastern Diyarbakir province ordered the release of Leyla Guven, a lawmaker of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), on Friday, according to a judicial source.

The Ninth High Penal Court in Diyarbakir gave the release order citing the lack of adequate evidence against Guven who was facing terror-related charges, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

Guven was accused of terror activities following her statements and social media posts on Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch against the PKK/YPG and Daesh terror groups in northwestern Syria.

She was arrested on Jan. 22 as part of a probe launched by the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Diyarbakir.

The prosecutor demanded more than 31 years in imprisonment for Guven after accusing her of establishing and managing armed terrorist organization as well as making propaganda for terrorists.

Guven was elected as HDP deputy for southeastern province of Hakkari in the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections.