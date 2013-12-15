Update: 17:53, 29 June 2018 Friday

Greek ban on fuel from Northern Cyprus criticized

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Cypriots on Friday criticized the southern Greek Cypriot side for banning its citizens from buying fuel from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

In a statement, TRNC presidential spokesman Baris Burcu said: "The Greek side is openly threatening consumers with new criminal measures that have been introduced to prevent shopping from the North. This is an unacceptable situation."

Both sides are responsible for enhancing relations between the two communities, Burcu said.

He underscored the fact that the Turkish Cypriot side had always acted with responsibility while the Greek side had always been the one to prevent the implementation of confidence building measures in Cyprus talks.

He pointed out that the use of cellphones without restrictions and permanently maintaining electrical network connections in the region remain unimplemented due to the Greek side's negative attitude.

Burcu added Turkish Cypriots come under attacks when crossing into the south from time to time.

"To make matters worse, the Greek administration has announced that it will fine those who buy fuel from the north with new criminal measures," he added.

He said TRNC fuel prices could either be more expensive or cheaper than the south from time to time.

"Turkish Cypriots have never threatened consumers with criminal measures like the Greek side did when fuel prices were much cheaper in the south compared to ours. We let them make free decisions."