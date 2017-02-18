10:03, 30 June 2018 Saturday

Press agenda on June 30

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend Turkish Exporters Assembly’s (TIM) ordinary general meeting and prize distribution ceremony at Halic Congress Center.

ANKARA - Following aftermath of Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

SPECIAL REPORT: Turk Telekom for competition in fiber optic market: CEO

By Muhammed Ali Gurtas

ANKARA (AA) - Turk Telekom fully supports the increase of market competition for a higher Internet penetration in Turkey, according to the CEO of the Turkish telecom giant.

AUSTRIA

VIENNA - Austria to take over rotating presidency of Council of European Union from Bulgaria in symbolic ceremony to be held in Schladming.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

DARAA - Regime forces tighten noose around Syria’s Daraa province, prompting residents to flee towards Israeli and Jordanian borders.

YEMEN

MAARIB - Following conflict over Yemen’s Al-Hudaydah and proposals to place strategic port city under UN supervision.

LIBYA

SPECIAL REPORT : Can Libya’s Haftar administer captured oilfields?

By Jihad Nasr

TRIPOLI (AA) - Libya’s strongman has captured some of the country’s most lucrative oilfields. But will he know how to run them?



SPORTS

ANKARA - World Cup: France to face Argentina and Uruguay to meet Portugal in Round of 16 matches.

GREECE

SPECIAL REPORT: Greece: Law seems ill fit for animal cruelty problem

By Magda Panoutsopoulou

ATHENS (AA) - This March the animal welfare society of Karditsa in northern Greece uncovered a horrific sight: a cat trapped in a cage and speared with a harpoon.