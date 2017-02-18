Press agenda on June 30

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend Turkish Exporters Assembly’s (TIM) ordinary general meeting and prize distribution ceremony at Halic Congress Center.
ANKARA - Following aftermath of Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections.
SPECIAL REPORT: Turk Telekom for competition in fiber optic market: CEO
By Muhammed Ali Gurtas
ANKARA (AA) - Turk Telekom fully supports the increase of market competition for a higher Internet penetration in Turkey, according to the CEO of the Turkish telecom giant.
AUSTRIA
VIENNA - Austria to take over rotating presidency of Council of European Union from Bulgaria in symbolic ceremony to be held in Schladming.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
DARAA - Regime forces tighten noose around Syria’s Daraa province, prompting residents to flee towards Israeli and Jordanian borders.
YEMEN
MAARIB - Following conflict over Yemen’s Al-Hudaydah and proposals to place strategic port city under UN supervision.
LIBYA
SPECIAL REPORT : Can Libya’s Haftar administer captured oilfields?
By Jihad Nasr
TRIPOLI (AA) - Libya’s strongman has captured some of the country’s most lucrative oilfields. But will he know how to run them?
SPORTS
ANKARA - World Cup: France to face Argentina and Uruguay to meet Portugal in Round of 16 matches.
GREECE
SPECIAL REPORT: Greece: Law seems ill fit for animal cruelty problem
By Magda Panoutsopoulou
ATHENS (AA) - This March the animal welfare society of Karditsa in northern Greece uncovered a horrific sight: a cat trapped in a cage and speared with a harpoon.
