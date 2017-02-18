Worldbulletin News

18:53, 30 June 2018 Saturday
10:03, 30 June 2018 Saturday

Press agenda on June 30
Press agenda on June 30

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 30, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend Turkish Exporters Assembly’s (TIM) ordinary general meeting and prize distribution ceremony at Halic Congress Center.

ANKARA - Following aftermath of Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

 

SPECIAL REPORT: Turk Telekom for competition in fiber optic market: CEO
By Muhammed Ali Gurtas
ANKARA (AA) - Turk Telekom fully supports the increase of market competition for a higher Internet penetration in Turkey, according to the CEO of the Turkish telecom giant.

 

AUSTRIA

VIENNA - Austria to take over rotating presidency of Council of European Union from Bulgaria in symbolic ceremony to be held in Schladming.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

DARAA - Regime forces tighten noose around Syria’s Daraa province, prompting residents to flee towards Israeli and Jordanian borders.

 

YEMEN

MAARIB - Following conflict over Yemen’s Al-Hudaydah and proposals to place strategic port city under UN supervision.

 

LIBYA
SPECIAL REPORT : Can Libya’s Haftar administer captured oilfields?
By Jihad Nasr
TRIPOLI (AA) - Libya’s strongman has captured some of the country’s most lucrative oilfields. But will he know how to run them?


SPORTS

ANKARA - World Cup: France to face Argentina and Uruguay to meet Portugal in Round of 16 matches.

 

GREECE
SPECIAL REPORT: Greece: Law seems ill fit for animal cruelty problem
By Magda Panoutsopoulou
ATHENS (AA) - This March the animal welfare society of Karditsa in northern Greece uncovered a horrific sight: a cat trapped in a cage and speared with a harpoon.



