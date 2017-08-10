Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:52, 30 June 2018 Saturday
Turkey
10:50, 30 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Turkey: 29 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested
Turkey: 29 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested

13 on-duty soldiers are among suspects arrested across Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 29 suspects, including on-duty soldiers, were arrested across Turkey for their alleged links to Fetullah Terror Organization, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt, police sources said on Saturday.

Thirteen on-duty soldiers were arrested during simultaneous operations conducted in nine provinces, including the capital Ankara, and the central Kirikkale and eastern Diyarbakir provinces, said the sources, on condition of anonymity due to restriction on talking to the media.

The arrests came after the Kirikkale Public Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants for the soldiers as part of a probe into FETO'S secret military structure.

Separately, 16 foreign students -- 10 from Somalia, three from Djibouti, two from Guinea and one from Syria -- were rounded up for their alleged links to FETO terror group in the southern Mersin province, the sources said.

The suspects -- who were studying at Mersin University -- were arrested after police raided the terror group’s cell houses.

Police are hunting seven other suspects as part of the probe into the terror group.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.



Related Turkey FETO
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish airstrikes in N Iraq kill 4 PKK terrorists
Turkish airstrikes in N. Iraq kill 4 PKK terrorists

Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
19 terror suspects arrested in Turkey
19 terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Operation to apprehend PKK suspects was launched in eastern Sirnak province
Turkey s AK Party to hold regular congress in August
Turkey’s AK Party to hold regular congress in August

Party spokesperson announces date during meeting of party’s highest decision-making body in capital Ankara
Turkey sends new evidence to US over key FETO suspect
Turkey sends new evidence to US over key FETO suspect

Evidence shows that key FETO suspect phoned Gulen during and before 2016 coup attempt
Famous Turkish historian Fuat Sezgin dies at age 95
Famous Turkish historian Fuat Sezgin dies at age 95

Sezgin founded the Research Foundation for the History of Science in Islam
First round of Turkey s university entry exam begins
First round of Turkey’s university entry exam begins

More than 2 million students applied for first round of Higher Education Institutions Examination
Turkey 29 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested
Turkey: 29 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested

13 on-duty soldiers are among suspects arrested across Turkey
Turkey's external debt stock reaches 466 7B in Q1
Turkey's external debt stock reaches $466.7B in Q1

Private sector's share in country's gross external debt stock was nearly 70 percent
Turkish court releases opposition HDP lawmaker
Turkish court releases opposition HDP lawmaker

Newly-elected HDP lawmaker faced charges of forming terror group and making terror propaganda
Istanbul hosts meeting of D-8's executive body
Istanbul hosts meeting of D-8's executive body

Members of Developing 8 Commission gathered in two-day meeting
Erdogan reiterates resolve to fight against terror
Erdogan reiterates resolve to fight against terror

Biggest fight in Turkey will continue to be against terrorism, president says in capital Ankara
Turkish army neutralizes 4 513 terrorists in Afrin op
Turkish army neutralizes 4,513 terrorists in Afrin op.

Turkish Armed Forces say 4,513 terrorists neutralized since start of Operation Olive Branch
Over 100 kilograms of heroin seized in east Turkey
Over 100 kilograms of heroin seized in east Turkey

Police recover 105.2 kilograms of heroin from vehicle in eastern province of Van; driver arrested
Former CHP deputy arrested on terrorism charges
Former CHP deputy arrested on terrorism charges

Eren Erdem arrested after warrant issued by Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul
Turkey condemns regime attacks in southwestern Syria
Turkey condemns regime attacks in southwestern Syria

Foreign Ministry expresses 'great sorrow and concern' on Syrian regime attacks targeting civilians in Daraa, Quneitra
Turkey provides health services in Afrin
Turkey provides health services in Afrin

Since early April, more than 17,000 people were treated in health facilities

News

Turkey sends new evidence to US over key FETO suspect
Turkey sends new evidence to US over key FETO suspect

15 FETO terror suspects arrested across Turkey
15 FETO terror suspects arrested across Turkey

Arrest warrants out for 43 FETO-linked suspects
Arrest warrants out for 43 FETO-linked suspects

FETO terror suspects caught near Turkey’s Greek border
FETO terror suspects caught near Turkey s Greek border

New documents on top FETO member revealed
New documents on top FETO member revealed

Germany working on fugitive FETO suspect issue
Germany working on fugitive FETO suspect issue

Turkish airstrikes in N. Iraq kill 4 PKK terrorists
Turkish airstrikes in N Iraq kill 4 PKK terrorists

19 terror suspects arrested in Turkey
19 terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Turkey’s AK Party to hold regular congress in August
Turkey s AK Party to hold regular congress in August

First round of Turkey’s university entry exam begins
First round of Turkey s university entry exam begins

Turkish Oyak, French Renault extend partnership
Turkish Oyak French Renault extend partnership

Turkish court releases opposition HDP lawmaker
Turkish court releases opposition HDP lawmaker






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 