11:07, 30 June 2018 Saturday

First round of Turkey’s university entry exam begins

World Bulletin / News Desk

The first round of exams for entrance into Turkish universities began on Saturday morning.

A total of 2,381,784 students have applied for the first round of the Higher Education Institutions Examination (YKS) -- the Basic Proficiency Test (TYT) -- that began at 10.15 a.m. local time (0715GMT).

The TYT “will measure and evaluate the knowledge, skills and competence that Turkish students should have in verbal and quantitative fields”, according to Yekta Sarac, head of Council of Higher Education.

Participants have 135 minutes to answer 120 multiple-choice questions in the fields of Turkish language, social sciences, basic mathematics and physical sciences.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wished the candidates success on Twitter.

“I wish success in the Higher Education Institutions Examination to our precious young people, who are the most important assurance of our country on our way to 2023 [vision],” he said.

Turkey's 2023 Vision, marking the centenary of the Republic of Turkey, sets specific targets for improvements in the areas of economic activity, energy, healthcare, and transport for 2023, including becoming one of the world’s top 10 economies.

The final round of exams, consisting of an Area Qualification Test (AYT) and a Foreign Language Test (YDT), will be held on Sunday.

The Measuring, Selection and Placement Center (OSYM) conducts the Higher Education Institutions Examination (YKS).