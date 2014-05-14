Artificial intelligence robot launched to ISS from US

World Bulletin / News Desk
An artificial intelligence-powered robot tasked with assisting astronauts was launched into space for the first time ever Friday to join the crew of the International Space Station.
Roughly the size of a volleyball and weighing 5 kilograms, CIMON (Crew Interactive Mobile Companion) will float through the zero-gravity environment of the space station because of a system of fans.
CIMON is able to answer voice commands and can research a database of information about the ISS. The robot can even assess the moods of its human crewmates and interact with them accordingly.
“An observational pilot study with the [CIMON] aims to provide first insights into the effects of crew support from an artificial intelligence in terms of efficiency and acceptance during long-term missions in space,” NASA said in a statement Friday after the successful launch.
CIMON was launched from Florida by a SpaceX rocket along with food and supplies for the crew aboard the ISS.
CIMON was built by European aerospace company Airbus for the space agency of Germany. The artificial intelligence inside was powered by IBM. Alexander Gerst, a German astronaut currently aboard the ISS, helped design CIMON’s screen prompts and vocal controls. Using its 14 internal fans, CIMON can accelerate toward any astronaut calling its name and can appear to “nod” to show understanding of a command.
Manfred Jaumann, the head of microgravity payloads at Airbus, described CIMON as “a kind of flying brain.”
Although it speaks English, CIMON is tasked to specifically help Gerst during its first stay on the ISS, but it will be able to understand and obey the other astronauts.
CIMON will only stay in space for a few months; the robot is scheduled to return to earth in December so scientists can study and assess its abilities.
Floating robot is first AI-powered machine to help astronauts complete tasks aboard ISS
Turk Telekom supports increase of competition for higher Internet penetration in Turkey
‘We believe in future of Turkey and we will continue our investments without deceleration,’ says Renault Group’s COO
There was panic across the world today after WhatsApp went down this morning. Whatsapp is having login issues since 2:06 AM EDT.
New study reveal Curiosity rover found ancient organic molecules and seasonal methane gas shifts
Tech giant's Turkey chief aims to take local enterprise to global market
Apple is seeking slightly more than a billion dollars in damages, while Samsung wants a figure closer to $28 million.
His firm behind the project -- "The Boring Company" -- wants to create tunnels that link up with existing subway lines to "complement the system".
As global car giants race for an advantage in the world's largest car market, the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Information Technology awarded the two licences for BMW's 7 Series sedans on Monday, the regulator said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says Bangabandhu Satellite-1 will revolutionize telecom, broadcast sectors
It is the newest threat from the Kilauea volcano, which began erupting last Thursday on the US state's Big Island, the National Park Service said.
Turkey had a total of nearly 12.2 million registered cars by the end of March
InSight mission to drill down into Martian surface and study interior of planet for first time
The social media site said it found no sign that hackers accessed the exposed data, but advised users to change their passwords to be safe.
It is scheduled to launch on Saturday at 7:05 am Eastern time (1105 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, and if all goes as planned, it should land on the Red Planet November 26.
It is scheduled to launch on Saturday at 7:05 am Eastern time (1105 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, and if all goes as planned, it should land on the Red Planet November 26.