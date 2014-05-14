Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:52, 30 June 2018 Saturday
Science&Technology
11:24, 30 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Artificial intelligence robot launched to ISS from US
Artificial intelligence robot launched to ISS from US

Floating robot is first AI-powered machine to help astronauts complete tasks aboard ISS

World Bulletin / News Desk

An artificial intelligence-powered robot tasked with assisting astronauts was launched into space for the first time ever Friday to join the crew of the International Space Station.

Roughly the size of a volleyball and weighing 5 kilograms, CIMON (Crew Interactive Mobile Companion) will float through the zero-gravity environment of the space station because of a system of fans.

CIMON is able to answer voice commands and can research a database of information about the ISS. The robot can even assess the moods of its human crewmates and interact with them accordingly.

“An observational pilot study with the [CIMON] aims to provide first insights into the effects of crew support from an artificial intelligence in terms of efficiency and acceptance during long-term missions in space,” NASA said in a statement Friday after the successful launch.

CIMON was launched from Florida by a SpaceX rocket along with food and supplies for the crew aboard the ISS.

CIMON was built by European aerospace company Airbus for the space agency of Germany. The artificial intelligence inside was powered by IBM. Alexander Gerst, a German astronaut currently aboard the ISS, helped design CIMON’s screen prompts and vocal controls. Using its 14 internal fans, CIMON can accelerate toward any astronaut calling its name and can appear to “nod” to show understanding of a command.

Manfred Jaumann, the head of microgravity payloads at Airbus, described CIMON as “a kind of flying brain.”

Although it speaks English, CIMON is tasked to specifically help Gerst during its first stay on the ISS, but it will be able to understand and obey the other astronauts.

CIMON will only stay in space for a few months; the robot is scheduled to return to earth in December so scientists can study and assess its abilities.



Related space Artificial intelligence
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Science&Technology News
Artificial intelligence robot launched to ISS from US
Artificial intelligence robot launched to ISS from US

Floating robot is first AI-powered machine to help astronauts complete tasks aboard ISS
Turk Telekom for competition in fiber optic market
Turk Telekom for competition in fiber optic market

Turk Telekom supports increase of competition for higher Internet penetration in Turkey
Turkish Oyak French Renault extend partnership
Turkish Oyak, French Renault extend partnership

‘We believe in future of Turkey and we will continue our investments without deceleration,’ says Renault Group’s COO
Is WhatsApp down
Is WhatsApp down?

There was panic across the world today after WhatsApp went down this morning. Whatsapp is having login issues since 2:06 AM EDT.
NASA finds organic matter on Mars
NASA finds organic matter on Mars

New study reveal Curiosity rover found ancient organic molecules and seasonal methane gas shifts
Microsoft eyes billion-dollar start-up in Turkey
Microsoft eyes billion-dollar start-up in Turkey

Tech giant's Turkey chief aims to take local enterprise to global market
Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jury
Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jury

Apple is seeking slightly more than a billion dollars in damages, while Samsung wants a figure closer to $28 million.
Elon Musk presents underground LA tunnel project
Elon Musk presents underground LA tunnel project

His firm behind the project -- "The Boring Company" -- wants to create tunnels that link up with existing subway lines to "complement the system".
BMW to be first foreign firm to test self-driving car
BMW to be first foreign firm to test self-driving car in China

As global car giants race for an advantage in the world's largest car market, the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Information Technology awarded the two licences for BMW's 7 Series sedans on Monday, the regulator said. 
Bangladesh launches first satellite into space
Bangladesh launches first satellite into space

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says Bangabandhu Satellite-1 will revolutionize telecom, broadcast sectors
Hawaii volcano could be building up to big eruption
Hawaii volcano could be building up to big eruption

It is the newest threat from the Kilauea volcano, which began erupting last Thursday on the US state's Big Island, the National Park Service said.
Tesla to launch in Turkey this year
Tesla to launch in Turkey this year

Turkey had a total of nearly 12.2 million registered cars by the end of March  
NASA successfully launches new Mars probe
NASA successfully launches new Mars probe

InSight mission to drill down into Martian surface and study interior of planet for first time
Twitter urges users to change 'unmasked' passwords
Twitter urges users to change 'unmasked' passwords

The social media site said it found no sign that hackers accessed the exposed data, but advised users to change their passwords to be safe.
NASA's newest Mars lander to study quakes on Red Planet
NASA's newest Mars lander to study quakes on Red Planet

It is scheduled to launch on Saturday at 7:05 am Eastern time (1105 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, and if all goes as planned, it should land on the Red Planet November 26.
NASA's newest Mars lander to study quakes on Red Planet
NASA's newest Mars lander to study quakes on Red Planet

It is scheduled to launch on Saturday at 7:05 am Eastern time (1105 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, and if all goes as planned, it should land on the Red Planet November 26.

News

Space bases could preserve civilization in World War III says Musk
Space bases could preserve civilization in World War III says

India launches heaviest rocket into space
India launches heaviest rocket into space

European Space Agency launches Sentinel 2B satellite
European Space Agency launches Sentinel 2B satellite

Russian cargo ship docks with space station
Russian cargo ship docks with space station

Exploding star shines brighter than any supernova seen
Exploding star shines brighter than any supernova seen

NASA’s Hubble catches cannibal star digesting companion
NASA s Hubble catches cannibal star digesting companion






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 