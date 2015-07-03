Worldbulletin News

Millions without Internet, television service
Comcast confirms it is working to resolve 'nationwide service interruption'

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S.'s largest cable television provider is suffering a massive nationwide outage Friday, leaving millions of television and Internet subscribers without service.

The cause of the outage remains unknown, but Comcast said it is working to resolve the issue.

"We’re currently experiencing a nationwide service interruption," the company, whose television, phone and Internet services are called Xfinity, said on Twitter. "We are working to have this resolved as quickly as possible."



