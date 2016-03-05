Update: 12:47, 30 June 2018 Saturday

Israelis forces kill Palestinian teenager in Gaza

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli forces on Friday amid months of mass demonstrations against Israeli occupation of Palestinian land in Gaza and the West Bank.

According to Ashraf al-Qidra, spokesman of Palestine’s Health Ministry, a 13-year-old Palestinian boy was killed by Israeli forces in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on the 14th week of “right of return” march.

Since the rallies began on March 30, more than 130 Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred -- and thousands more injured -- by Israeli army gunfire.

Protesters demand the “right of return” to their homes and villages in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel’s decade-long blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its 2 million inhabitants of many basic commodities.