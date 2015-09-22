Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:52, 30 June 2018 Saturday
Africa
13:21, 30 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Tunisia’s Ennahda slams calls to boycott Hajj
Tunisia’s Ennahda slams calls to boycott Hajj

Supporters argue that the Hajj ritual has become too expensive

World Bulletin / News Desk

Tunisia’s Ennahda Movement has decried calls aimed to urge Muslims to boycott the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Calls have recently grown in Tunisia demanding the issuance of a fatwa to prevent Tunisians from going to the holy lands in Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj ritual.

Supporters argue that the ritual has become too expensive and that revenues are being used by Saudi authorities to stage wars in Muslim countries.

“These are isolated and ideological calls that only serve personal purposes,” Ennahda said in a statement.

It warned that such calls would lead to strain relations between Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

Last year, nearly 11,000 Tunisian pilgrims performed the annual ritual, which costs around 12,000 Tunisian dinars ($4.5600).

 



Related hajj Tunisia al nahda
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Explosion hits a weapons depot in southern Iraq
Explosion hits a weapons depot in southern Iraq

Blast occurred in southern Babil province
Trump reportedly wants to withdraw US from WTO
Trump reportedly wants to withdraw US from WTO

"He’s [threatened to withdraw] 100 times. It would totally [screw] us as a country," according to one source
US officials call for abolition of immigration agency
US officials call for abolition of immigration agency

'ICE is broken, it’s divisive and it should be abolished,' New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says
Millions without Internet television service
Millions without Internet, television service

Comcast confirms it is working to resolve 'nationwide service interruption'
Canada to strike US with retaliatory tariffs
Canada to strike US with retaliatory tariffs

‘Will not back down’ Canada’s Foreign Minister Freeland says
Muslim group wins stay of Quebec veil law
Muslim group wins stay of Quebec veil law

Judge rules proposed law violates Charter of Rights and Freedoms
Leftist candidate set to win Mexican presidential polls
Leftist candidate set to win Mexican presidential polls

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at 64, has managed to embody Mexico’s strong desire for change
Palestinian mother tends to injured sons
Palestinian mother tends to injured sons

Mother cares for four sons injured while taking part in ongoing anti-occupation rallies in Gaza
Turkey neutralizes 10 PKK terrorists in Iraq
Turkey neutralizes 10 PKK terrorists in Iraq

Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq’s Hakurk and Kani Rash regions and Hakkari in Turkey
Mattis vows 'strong defensive stance' on N Korea
Mattis vows 'strong defensive stance' on N. Korea

Mattis said the United States and its regional allies will maintain a "strong collaborative defensive stance" on North Korea, and that Japan will remain a "cornerstone" of regional stability.
UK s Prince William visits East Jerusalem holy sites
UK’s Prince William visits East Jerusalem holy sites

Prince becomes first member of British royal family to make state visit to Palestine-Israel
Palestinian succumbs to injuries after Israeli shelling
Palestinian succumbs to injuries after Israeli shelling

Gazan teenager dies shortly after being struck in head by Israeli artillery shrapnel
US Turkey can have 'more productive talk Pompeo
US, Turkey can have 'more productive’ talk: Pompeo

Turkey is ultimate part of political solution in Manbij, top US diplomat says
US accuses Iran of violating UN resolutions
US accuses Iran of violating UN resolutions

Nikki Haley cites latest UN report claiming Iran shipping weapons, defying travel bans, providing support to terrorists
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results

‘Turkish government is the voice of voiceless’, Muslim American opinion leader says
Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Israeli military says it attacked two targets belonging to Hamas

News

Muslim pilgrims mark final hajj rite with 'Stoning of Devil'
Muslim pilgrims mark final hajj rite with 'Stoning of Devil'

1.7 million Muslims in Saudi Arabia for Hajj pilgrimage
1 7 million Muslims in Saudi Arabia for Hajj pilgrimage

Rituals of the hajj
Rituals of the hajj

Two million pilgrims converge on Mecca for the hajj
Two million pilgrims converge on Mecca for the hajj

Qatar denies blocking Saudi hajj pilgrimage flights
Qatar denies blocking Saudi hajj pilgrimage flights

Saudi king offers to host Qatar pilgrims at own expense
Saudi king offers to host Qatar pilgrims at own expense

Protests in NY against the Rabaa, al-Nahda massacre
Protests in NY against the Rabaa al-Nahda massacre

Conservative NGO slams Tunisia ‘gender equality’ report
Conservative NGO slams Tunisia gender equality report

Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018
Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018

2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today
2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today

Germany arrests Tunisian man over 'toxic substances'
Germany arrests Tunisian man over 'toxic substances'

Tunisian premier sacks interior minister
Tunisian premier sacks interior minister

More bodies found after boat capsizes off Tunisia coast
More bodies found after boat capsizes off Tunisia coast






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 