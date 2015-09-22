Tunisia’s Ennahda slams calls to boycott Hajj

World Bulletin / News Desk
Tunisia’s Ennahda Movement has decried calls aimed to urge Muslims to boycott the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
Calls have recently grown in Tunisia demanding the issuance of a fatwa to prevent Tunisians from going to the holy lands in Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj ritual.
Supporters argue that the ritual has become too expensive and that revenues are being used by Saudi authorities to stage wars in Muslim countries.
“These are isolated and ideological calls that only serve personal purposes,” Ennahda said in a statement.
It warned that such calls would lead to strain relations between Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.
Last year, nearly 11,000 Tunisian pilgrims performed the annual ritual, which costs around 12,000 Tunisian dinars ($4.5600).
