Explosion hits a weapons depot in southern Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk
A huge explosion struck an ammunition storage depot belonging to the pro-government Hashd al-Shaabi militia in the southern Babil province on Saturday, according to a local police officer.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency, First Lieutenant Ihsan Khalid said the explosion took place inside the depot in Al-Kifl town, south of Hillah city in southern Iraq.
He said a number of rockets were fired into the sky following the blast, causing panic among local residents.
No information has yet been made available about casualties or damage.
He said an investigation has been launched into the explosion, of which the cause is not yet known.
Earlier this month, scores were killed and injured in an explosion in a weapons depot in Baghdad.
The Shia-predominant Hashd al-Shaabi is a fighting force with close ties to Iran that fought alongside the Iraqi forces against the Daesh terrorist group between 2014 and 2017.
In 2017, the Iraqi parliament issued a law to include the group in the national armed forces.
