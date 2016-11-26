Worldbulletin News

Update: 15:30, 30 June 2018 Saturday

Juncker: EU, US to meet next month over trade tensions
Juncker: EU, US to meet next month over trade tensions

European Council meeting in Brussels also addresses contentious issues of migration and Brexit

World Bulletin / News Desk

European Union and U.S. officials will meet in Washington next month to discuss trade tensions, said EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday.

At a news briefing at the closing of a European Council meeting, Juncker said that President Donald Trump had invited him to visit in late July to discuss the tensions.

In March, Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on imported iron and steel, and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imported from the EU, Canada, and Mexico, citing national security interests.

Trump's moves to start trade wars, which he predicted would be "easy to win," have drawn condemnation and retaliatory tariffs worldwide.

The EU leaders meeting also addressed the issues of migration and Brexit.



One third of EU population misses out on tourism
One third of EU population misses out on tourism

EU migrant deal draws mixed reactions
EU migrant deal draws mixed reactions

EU agrees to allocate €3 billion for refugees in Turkey
EU agrees to allocate 3 billion for refugees in Turkey

The migrant routes to Europe
The migrant routes to Europe

Europe's local, regional authorities meet in Turkey
Europe's local regional authorities meet in Turkey

EU's Tusk warns 'time is short' to beat populists
EU's Tusk warns 'time is short' to beat populists

