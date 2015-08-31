Turkey’s AK Party to hold regular congress in August

World Bulletin / News Desk
Fresh from its June 24 election victory, Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party will hold its sixth regular grand congress this August, a party spokesperson said Friday.
“It was agreed to hold the congress on Saturday, Aug. 18,” Mahir Unal told reporters during a meeting of the AK Party’s highest decision-making body, the Central Decision and Executive Board (MKYK), in the capital Ankara.
The AK Party normally holds its grand congresses once every three years. The last was in September 2015.
In May 2017, the AK Party held an extraordinary congress following the historic approval of a raft of constitutional changes that April.
At the congress, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was reelected the party’s head.
Last Sunday, Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential election with 52.5 percent of the vote, besting his closest rival Muharrem Ince, who got 30.6 percent, according to unofficial results.
In the parliamentary polls, the People's Alliance including the AK Party won 53.6 percent of the vote, while the Nation Alliance including the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) got 33.9 percent.
