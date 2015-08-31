Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:51, 30 June 2018 Saturday
Turkey
Update: 15:43, 30 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Turkey’s AK Party to hold regular congress in August
Turkey’s AK Party to hold regular congress in August

Party spokesperson announces date during meeting of party’s highest decision-making body in capital Ankara

World Bulletin / News Desk

Fresh from its June 24 election victory, Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party will hold its sixth regular grand congress this August, a party spokesperson said Friday.

“It was agreed to hold the congress on Saturday, Aug. 18,” Mahir Unal told reporters during a meeting of the AK Party’s highest decision-making body, the Central Decision and Executive Board (MKYK), in the capital Ankara.

The AK Party normally holds its grand congresses once every three years. The last was in September 2015.

In May 2017, the AK Party held an extraordinary congress following the historic approval of a raft of constitutional changes that April.

At the congress, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was reelected the party’s head.

Last Sunday, Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential election with 52.5 percent of the vote, besting his closest rival Muharrem Ince, who got 30.6 percent, according to unofficial results.

In the parliamentary polls, the People's Alliance including the AK Party won 53.6 percent of the vote, while the Nation Alliance including the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) got 33.9 percent.



Related Turkey AK Party
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish airstrikes in N Iraq kill 4 PKK terrorists
Turkish airstrikes in N. Iraq kill 4 PKK terrorists

Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
19 terror suspects arrested in Turkey
19 terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Operation to apprehend PKK suspects was launched in eastern Sirnak province
Turkey s AK Party to hold regular congress in August
Turkey’s AK Party to hold regular congress in August

Party spokesperson announces date during meeting of party’s highest decision-making body in capital Ankara
Turkey sends new evidence to US over key FETO suspect
Turkey sends new evidence to US over key FETO suspect

Evidence shows that key FETO suspect phoned Gulen during and before 2016 coup attempt
Famous Turkish historian Fuat Sezgin dies at age 95
Famous Turkish historian Fuat Sezgin dies at age 95

Sezgin founded the Research Foundation for the History of Science in Islam
First round of Turkey s university entry exam begins
First round of Turkey’s university entry exam begins

More than 2 million students applied for first round of Higher Education Institutions Examination
Turkey 29 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested
Turkey: 29 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested

13 on-duty soldiers are among suspects arrested across Turkey
Turkey's external debt stock reaches 466 7B in Q1
Turkey's external debt stock reaches $466.7B in Q1

Private sector's share in country's gross external debt stock was nearly 70 percent
Turkish court releases opposition HDP lawmaker
Turkish court releases opposition HDP lawmaker

Newly-elected HDP lawmaker faced charges of forming terror group and making terror propaganda
Istanbul hosts meeting of D-8's executive body
Istanbul hosts meeting of D-8's executive body

Members of Developing 8 Commission gathered in two-day meeting
Erdogan reiterates resolve to fight against terror
Erdogan reiterates resolve to fight against terror

Biggest fight in Turkey will continue to be against terrorism, president says in capital Ankara
Turkish army neutralizes 4 513 terrorists in Afrin op
Turkish army neutralizes 4,513 terrorists in Afrin op.

Turkish Armed Forces say 4,513 terrorists neutralized since start of Operation Olive Branch
Over 100 kilograms of heroin seized in east Turkey
Over 100 kilograms of heroin seized in east Turkey

Police recover 105.2 kilograms of heroin from vehicle in eastern province of Van; driver arrested
Former CHP deputy arrested on terrorism charges
Former CHP deputy arrested on terrorism charges

Eren Erdem arrested after warrant issued by Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul
Turkey condemns regime attacks in southwestern Syria
Turkey condemns regime attacks in southwestern Syria

Foreign Ministry expresses 'great sorrow and concern' on Syrian regime attacks targeting civilians in Daraa, Quneitra
Turkey provides health services in Afrin
Turkey provides health services in Afrin

Since early April, more than 17,000 people were treated in health facilities

News

Turkish airstrikes in N. Iraq kill 4 PKK terrorists
Turkish airstrikes in N Iraq kill 4 PKK terrorists

19 terror suspects arrested in Turkey
19 terror suspects arrested in Turkey

First round of Turkey’s university entry exam begins
First round of Turkey s university entry exam begins

Turkey: 29 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested
Turkey 29 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested

Turkish Oyak, French Renault extend partnership
Turkish Oyak French Renault extend partnership

Turkish court releases opposition HDP lawmaker
Turkish court releases opposition HDP lawmaker

Varied presidential Cabinet possible
Varied presidential Cabinet possible

Turkish President Erdogan declares election victory
Turkish President Erdogan declares election victory

AK Party urges respect for election results
AK Party urges respect for election results

AK Party members attacked in SE Turkey before elections
AK Party members attacked in SE Turkey before elections

Erdogan’s party to reveal election candidates on May 25
Erdogan s party to reveal election candidates on May 25

AK Party nominates Erdogan for 2nd term as president
AK Party nominates Erdogan for 2nd term as president






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 