Muslim group calls for end to attacks on Syria’s Daraa

World Bulletin / News Desk
The International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) demanded on Saturday an end to crimes against Syrians in Daraa province.
The Secretary-General of the IUMS, Ali al-Qaradaghi, condemned the "brutal attacks against and around Daraa, where photographs and reports show that these crimes are very serious, amounting to war crimes against humanity".
The Doha-based group appealed to charity organizations to help the victims of war and assist Jordan in carrying out humanitarian work.
The statement pointed out that the number of people displaced in the conflict have exceeded 150,000.
In the last several days, Daraa has been the target of intense air and ground attacks by the Bashar al-Assad regime and its allies, who have advanced deep into Daraa’s eastern countryside, capturing the towns of Busra al-Harir and Nahtah.
At least 97 civilians have been killed and thousands displaced since the regime offensive began two weeks ago.
Following peace talks held last year in Kazakh capital Astana, Daraa was designated a “de-escalation zone” in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.
Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.
"He’s [threatened to withdraw] 100 times. It would totally [screw] us as a country," according to one source
'ICE is broken, it’s divisive and it should be abolished,' New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says
Comcast confirms it is working to resolve 'nationwide service interruption'
‘Will not back down’ Canada’s Foreign Minister Freeland says
Judge rules proposed law violates Charter of Rights and Freedoms
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at 64, has managed to embody Mexico’s strong desire for change
Mother cares for four sons injured while taking part in ongoing anti-occupation rallies in Gaza
Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq’s Hakurk and Kani Rash regions and Hakkari in Turkey
Mattis said the United States and its regional allies will maintain a "strong collaborative defensive stance" on North Korea, and that Japan will remain a "cornerstone" of regional stability.
Prince becomes first member of British royal family to make state visit to Palestine-Israel
Gazan teenager dies shortly after being struck in head by Israeli artillery shrapnel
Turkey is ultimate part of political solution in Manbij, top US diplomat says
Nikki Haley cites latest UN report claiming Iran shipping weapons, defying travel bans, providing support to terrorists
‘Turkish government is the voice of voiceless’, Muslim American opinion leader says
Israeli military says it attacked two targets belonging to Hamas