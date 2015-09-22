19 terror suspects arrested in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 19 suspects were arrested during an operation against the PKK terrorist organization, the governorship of Turkey's eastern Sirnak province said Saturday.
In a statement, the governorship said an operation was launched in the Silopi district to apprehend the suspects.
In the operation, weapons, ammunition, two books about Fetullah Gulen and a considerable amount of digital material were seized.
The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.
Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including women and children.
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
