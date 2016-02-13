Update: 18:20, 30 June 2018 Saturday

Turkish airstrikes in N. Iraq kill 4 PKK terrorists

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish airstrikes have killed four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the General Staff said Saturday.

According to a Turkish General Staff statement, the airstrikes were carried out in the Avasin Basyan region.

In recent days Turkish officials have suggested that the Mt. Qandil region -- where the terrorist group has its headquarters -- may be the target of a future operation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people.