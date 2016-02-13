Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:50, 30 June 2018 Saturday
Turkey
Update: 18:20, 30 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Turkish airstrikes in N. Iraq kill 4 PKK terrorists
Turkish airstrikes in N. Iraq kill 4 PKK terrorists

Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish airstrikes have killed four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the General Staff said Saturday.

According to a Turkish General Staff statement, the airstrikes were carried out in the Avasin Basyan region.

In recent days Turkish officials have suggested that the Mt. Qandil region -- where the terrorist group has its headquarters -- may be the target of a future operation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people.



Related Turkey PKK
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish airstrikes in N Iraq kill 4 PKK terrorists
Turkish airstrikes in N. Iraq kill 4 PKK terrorists

Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
19 terror suspects arrested in Turkey
19 terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Operation to apprehend PKK suspects was launched in eastern Sirnak province
Turkey s AK Party to hold regular congress in August
Turkey’s AK Party to hold regular congress in August

Party spokesperson announces date during meeting of party’s highest decision-making body in capital Ankara
Turkey sends new evidence to US over key FETO suspect
Turkey sends new evidence to US over key FETO suspect

Evidence shows that key FETO suspect phoned Gulen during and before 2016 coup attempt
Famous Turkish historian Fuat Sezgin dies at age 95
Famous Turkish historian Fuat Sezgin dies at age 95

Sezgin founded the Research Foundation for the History of Science in Islam
First round of Turkey s university entry exam begins
First round of Turkey’s university entry exam begins

More than 2 million students applied for first round of Higher Education Institutions Examination
Turkey 29 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested
Turkey: 29 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested

13 on-duty soldiers are among suspects arrested across Turkey
Turkey's external debt stock reaches 466 7B in Q1
Turkey's external debt stock reaches $466.7B in Q1

Private sector's share in country's gross external debt stock was nearly 70 percent
Turkish court releases opposition HDP lawmaker
Turkish court releases opposition HDP lawmaker

Newly-elected HDP lawmaker faced charges of forming terror group and making terror propaganda
Istanbul hosts meeting of D-8's executive body
Istanbul hosts meeting of D-8's executive body

Members of Developing 8 Commission gathered in two-day meeting
Erdogan reiterates resolve to fight against terror
Erdogan reiterates resolve to fight against terror

Biggest fight in Turkey will continue to be against terrorism, president says in capital Ankara
Turkish army neutralizes 4 513 terrorists in Afrin op
Turkish army neutralizes 4,513 terrorists in Afrin op.

Turkish Armed Forces say 4,513 terrorists neutralized since start of Operation Olive Branch
Over 100 kilograms of heroin seized in east Turkey
Over 100 kilograms of heroin seized in east Turkey

Police recover 105.2 kilograms of heroin from vehicle in eastern province of Van; driver arrested
Former CHP deputy arrested on terrorism charges
Former CHP deputy arrested on terrorism charges

Eren Erdem arrested after warrant issued by Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul
Turkey condemns regime attacks in southwestern Syria
Turkey condemns regime attacks in southwestern Syria

Foreign Ministry expresses 'great sorrow and concern' on Syrian regime attacks targeting civilians in Daraa, Quneitra
Turkey provides health services in Afrin
Turkey provides health services in Afrin

Since early April, more than 17,000 people were treated in health facilities

News

19 terror suspects arrested in Turkey
19 terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Turkey’s AK Party to hold regular congress in August
Turkey s AK Party to hold regular congress in August

First round of Turkey’s university entry exam begins
First round of Turkey s university entry exam begins

Turkey: 29 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested
Turkey 29 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested

Turkish Oyak, French Renault extend partnership
Turkish Oyak French Renault extend partnership

Turkish court releases opposition HDP lawmaker
Turkish court releases opposition HDP lawmaker

10 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Turkey
10 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Turkey

'OSCE observer' imposters exposed as PKK supporters
OSCE observer' imposters exposed as PKK supporters

1 Turkish soldier martyred in PKK rocket attack
1 Turkish soldier martyred in PKK rocket attack

Turkish policeman succumbs to wounds after PKK attack
Turkish policeman succumbs to wounds after PKK attack

5 more PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in SE Turkey
5 more PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 