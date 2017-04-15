Flood alert in South Kashmir

World Bulletin / News Desk
Government on Friday sounded flood alert in southern district as the water level in Nallahs and river Jehlum has increased due to the incessant rains that lashed Jammu and Kashmir since Wednesday evening.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC), Mir Muhammad Shahnawaz said that the flood alert has been sounded by the department in southern district as the water level in streams and river Jehlum has increased since last evening.
He said that the water level in Liddar Nallah, Vishow Nallah as well as in Sangam has crossed the alert level.
However, the local Meteorological (MeT) department has predicted improvement in the weather conditions from Saturday, saying that there is possibility of change in weather conditions from Saturday morning.
"He’s [threatened to withdraw] 100 times. It would totally [screw] us as a country," according to one source
'ICE is broken, it’s divisive and it should be abolished,' New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says
Comcast confirms it is working to resolve 'nationwide service interruption'
‘Will not back down’ Canada’s Foreign Minister Freeland says
Judge rules proposed law violates Charter of Rights and Freedoms
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at 64, has managed to embody Mexico’s strong desire for change
Mother cares for four sons injured while taking part in ongoing anti-occupation rallies in Gaza
Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq’s Hakurk and Kani Rash regions and Hakkari in Turkey
Mattis said the United States and its regional allies will maintain a "strong collaborative defensive stance" on North Korea, and that Japan will remain a "cornerstone" of regional stability.
Prince becomes first member of British royal family to make state visit to Palestine-Israel
Gazan teenager dies shortly after being struck in head by Israeli artillery shrapnel
Turkey is ultimate part of political solution in Manbij, top US diplomat says
Nikki Haley cites latest UN report claiming Iran shipping weapons, defying travel bans, providing support to terrorists
‘Turkish government is the voice of voiceless’, Muslim American opinion leader says
Israeli military says it attacked two targets belonging to Hamas