18:51, 30 June 2018 Saturday
Asia-Pacific
Flood alert in South Kashmir
Earlier, the incessant rains continued to lash Valley in Jammu and Kashmir since Wednesday evening, thus leaving the entire Valley populace worried.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Government on Friday sounded flood alert in southern district as the water level in Nallahs and river Jehlum has increased due to the incessant rains that lashed Jammu and Kashmir since Wednesday evening.

Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC), Mir Muhammad Shahnawaz said that the flood alert has been sounded by the department in southern district as the water level in streams and river Jehlum has increased since last evening.

He said that the water level in Liddar Nallah, Vishow Nallah as well as in Sangam has crossed the alert level.

However, the local Meteorological (MeT) department has predicted improvement in the weather conditions from Saturday, saying that there is possibility of change in weather conditions from Saturday morning.



