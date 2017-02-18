Worldbulletin News

15:02, 01 July 2018 Sunday
Press agenda on July 01
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, July 1, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk


TURKEY

YOZGAT – Turkish Deputy Prime Minister and government spokesman Bekir Bozdag to visit ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party district heads in central Anatolian province of Yozgat.

ISTANBUL – World-renowned Turkish historian Fuat Sezgin to be buried in Istanbul.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

 

SPORTS

ANKARA - World Cup: Spain to face Russia and Croatia to meet Denmark.

NANJING – Turkish national women’s volleyball team to play U.S. in final of FIVB Volleyball Women’s Club World Championship in China.



