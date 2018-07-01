Kuwaiti emir congratulates Erdogan on election victory

World Bulletin / News Desk
Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday congratulated Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his election win.
According to presidential sources, Erdogan and Al-Sabah spoke over the phone.
Turkey on Sunday went to the polls for presidential and parliamentary elections.
Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential poll with 52.5 percent of the vote.
Also, Erdogan congratulated the emir on the successful surgery of his son Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
First patrols by Turkish and US troops in region were carried out on June 18
23 on-duty soldiers are among suspects arrested across Turkey
Turkish president won absolute majority in presidential poll
Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Operation to apprehend PKK suspects was launched in eastern Sirnak province
Party spokesperson announces date during meeting of party’s highest decision-making body in capital Ankara
Evidence shows that key FETO suspect phoned Gulen during and before 2016 coup attempt
Sezgin founded the Research Foundation for the History of Science in Islam
More than 2 million students applied for first round of Higher Education Institutions Examination
13 on-duty soldiers are among suspects arrested across Turkey
Private sector's share in country's gross external debt stock was nearly 70 percent
Newly-elected HDP lawmaker faced charges of forming terror group and making terror propaganda
Members of Developing 8 Commission gathered in two-day meeting
Biggest fight in Turkey will continue to be against terrorism, president says in capital Ankara