Update: 10:46, 01 July 2018 Sunday

Kuwaiti emir congratulates Erdogan on election victory

World Bulletin / News Desk

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday congratulated Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his election win.

According to presidential sources, Erdogan and Al-Sabah spoke over the phone.

Turkey on Sunday went to the polls for presidential and parliamentary elections.

Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential poll with 52.5 percent of the vote.

Also, Erdogan congratulated the emir on the successful surgery of his son Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.