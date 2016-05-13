Update: 10:57, 01 July 2018 Sunday

Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least two PKK terrorists were “neutralized” in Turkey's eastern Van province, according to the provincial governor’s office on Saturday.

The terrorists were neutralized in Catak district during a counter-terror operation.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" to signify the terrorist in question either surrendered, or were killed or captured.

The anti-PKK operations are ongoing in the region.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including women and children.