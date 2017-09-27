Today in History July 01

|1543
|England and Scotland sign the Peace of Greenwich.
|1596
|An English fleet under the Earl of Essex, Lord Howard of Effingham and Francis Vere capture and sack Cadiz, Spain.
|1690
|Led by Marshall Luxembourg, the French defeat the forces of the Grand Alliance at Fleurus in the Netherlands.
|1777
|British troops depart from their base at the Bouquet River to head toward Ticonderoga, New York.
|1798
|Napoleon Bonaparte takes Alexandria, Egypt.
|1838
|Charles Darwin presents a paper on his theory of evolution to the Linnean Society in London.
|1862
|Union artillery stops a Confederate attack at Malvern Hill, Virginia.
|1863
|In the first day's fighting at Gettysburg, Federal forces retreat through the town and dig in at Cemetery Ridge and Cemetery Hill.
|1867
|Canada, by the terms of the British North America Act, becomes an independent dominion.
|1876
|Montenegro declares war on the Turks.
|1898
|American troops take San Juan Hill and El Caney, Cuba, from the Spaniards.
|1916
|The Battle of the Somme begins. Approximately 30,000 men are killed on the first day, two-thirds of them British.
|1942
|Axis troops capture Sevastopol, Crimea, in the Soviet Union.
|1945
|The New York State Commission Against Discrimination is established--the first such agency in the United States.
|1950
|American ground troops arrive in South Korea to halt the advancing North Korean army.
|1961
|British troops land in Kuwait to aid against Iraqi threats.
|1963
|The U.S. postmaster introduces the ZIP code.
|1966
|The U.S. Marines launch Operation Holt in an attempt to finish off a Vietcong battalion in Thua Thien Province in Vietnam.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
