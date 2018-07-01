Turkish exporters vote for new chairman

World Bulletin / News Desk
Businessman Mehmet Gulle was elected as chairman of Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) on Saturday.
He was elected with 149 votes at a general assembly meeting attended by 398 delegates in Istanbul, according to a statement by the association.
Gulle said he will take up a more proactive and powerful position in the association.
Gulle, who heads a textile company, was also the chairman of Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters' Association.
Two more candidates contested the election.
Delegates also voted for TIM Sectors Council and TIM Board of Audit.
The chairman, the sectors council, and the audit board will complete a four-year term.
Mehmet Buyukeksi, outgoing chairman of TIM, said that winning was not as important as the country's export and economy's success.
During the meeting, 10 companies received prizes.
TIM, established in 1993, is an umbrella organization of over 70,000 export companies.
