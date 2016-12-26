Turkish army conducts 7th round of patrols in Manbij

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Turkish military on Sunday completed their seventh round of patrolling in the northern Syrian city of Manbij as part of a deal with the U.S. to rid the area of the YPG/PKK terror group.
In a message posted on its official Twitter account, the Turkish General Staff said that both countries' forces conducted separate coordinated patrols in the area between the Operation Euphrates Shield region and Manbij.
The first patrols by both Turkish and U.S. troops in the region began on June 18.
The Manbij deal, which was made between Turkey and the U.S., focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG terror group from the northern Syrian city in order to stabilize the region.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken some 40,000 lives, including those of women and children. The YPG/PKK is its Syrian branch.
Should the Manbij model prove to be a success, Turkey will push for a similar arrangement in eastern Syria.
Turkey has said the presence of terror forces near its border constitute a threat and has launched military operations and other efforts to rid the region of terrorists.
First patrols by Turkish and US troops in region were carried out on June 18
23 on-duty soldiers are among suspects arrested across Turkey
Turkish president won absolute majority in presidential poll
Airstrikes against PKK terror group have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Operation to apprehend PKK suspects was launched in eastern Sirnak province
Party spokesperson announces date during meeting of party’s highest decision-making body in capital Ankara
Evidence shows that key FETO suspect phoned Gulen during and before 2016 coup attempt
Sezgin founded the Research Foundation for the History of Science in Islam
More than 2 million students applied for first round of Higher Education Institutions Examination
13 on-duty soldiers are among suspects arrested across Turkey
Private sector's share in country's gross external debt stock was nearly 70 percent
Newly-elected HDP lawmaker faced charges of forming terror group and making terror propaganda
Members of Developing 8 Commission gathered in two-day meeting
Biggest fight in Turkey will continue to be against terrorism, president says in capital Ankara