Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:01, 01 July 2018 Sunday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 13:10, 01 July 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Thai boys spend eighth night in flooded cave
Thai boys spend eighth night in flooded cave

Rescue teams attempted to reach deeper into the chambers of Tham Luang cave in the hope of locating the children, aged 11 to 16, and the coach more than a week after they ventured in and were blocked by heavy rains.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Twelve Thai boys and their assistant football coach spent their eighth night trapped in a flooded cave, as a round-the-clock search was aided by better weather on Sunday.

Despite the tireless effort and international assistance, there has been no contact with the group since they were reported missing, and monsoon rains have complicated the rescue by blocking passageways.

But an ease in the rough seasonal weather near Thailand's borders with Myanmar and Laos has buoyed hopes that divers will be able to reach deeper into the recesses of Tham Luang's 10-kilometre-long (six-mile) passageway.

"I'm feeling happy like I've never felt in a long time. Many good signs," the football team's head coach Nopparat Khanthavong, 37, told AFP on Sunday.

"The rain has stopped and rescue teams have found potential ways to reroute the waterway," diverting its flow so no more enters the cave, he said. "The families are feeling much better too."

The desperate search has been beset by downpours that submerged tunnels near the entrance, but Thai Navy SEAL divers reached a T-junction in the cave's depths on Saturday -- just two or three kilometres from where the boys are believed to be.

Some divers have put out a call for oxygen tank donations to help replenish their stock and make the operation more fluid.

"Because the diving distance is about two to three kilometres, we need divers to plant (oxygen tanks) sporadically to provide them with air to breathe from time to time until they reach the destination," diver Narinthorn Na Bangchang​, who is assisting the effort, told AFP on Saturday.



Related thailand floods
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists
Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists

Military says airstrikes were carried out in eastern and southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq
135 Palestinians killed since March 30
135 Palestinians killed since March 30

More than 15,000 also injured since beginning of protests, says Palestine’s Health Ministry
Iraqi army takes control of entire border with Syria
Iraqi army takes control of entire border with Syria

Barbed wire installed on border to prevent infiltration, says border guards commander
Trump asks Saudis to up oil output to lower prices
Trump asks Saudis to up oil output to lower prices

US president's request comes week after Saudi-led OPEC and Russia agreed to increase oil production
Explosion in Gaza Strip kills 2 Palestinians
Explosion in Gaza Strip kills 2 Palestinians

Palestinian Health Ministry says explosion caused by fireworks
Explosion hits a weapons depot in southern Iraq
Explosion hits a weapons depot in southern Iraq

Blast occurred in southern Babil province
Trump reportedly wants to withdraw US from WTO
Trump reportedly wants to withdraw US from WTO

"He’s [threatened to withdraw] 100 times. It would totally [screw] us as a country," according to one source
US officials call for abolition of immigration agency
US officials call for abolition of immigration agency

'ICE is broken, it’s divisive and it should be abolished,' New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says
Millions without Internet television service
Millions without Internet, television service

Comcast confirms it is working to resolve 'nationwide service interruption'
Canada to strike US with retaliatory tariffs
Canada to strike US with retaliatory tariffs

‘Will not back down’ Canada’s Foreign Minister Freeland says
Muslim group wins stay of Quebec veil law
Muslim group wins stay of Quebec veil law

Judge rules proposed law violates Charter of Rights and Freedoms
Leftist candidate set to win Mexican presidential polls
Leftist candidate set to win Mexican presidential polls

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at 64, has managed to embody Mexico’s strong desire for change
Palestinian mother tends to injured sons
Palestinian mother tends to injured sons

Mother cares for four sons injured while taking part in ongoing anti-occupation rallies in Gaza
Turkey neutralizes 10 PKK terrorists in Iraq
Turkey neutralizes 10 PKK terrorists in Iraq

Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq’s Hakurk and Kani Rash regions and Hakkari in Turkey
Mattis vows 'strong defensive stance' on N Korea
Mattis vows 'strong defensive stance' on N. Korea

Mattis said the United States and its regional allies will maintain a "strong collaborative defensive stance" on North Korea, and that Japan will remain a "cornerstone" of regional stability.
UK s Prince William visits East Jerusalem holy sites
UK’s Prince William visits East Jerusalem holy sites

Prince becomes first member of British royal family to make state visit to Palestine-Israel

News

Floods, landslides kill 11, damage pagoda in Myanmar
Floods landslides kill 11 damage pagoda in Myanmar

Floods claim 16 lives in northern Afghanistan
Floods claim 16 lives in northern Afghanistan

UN warns of disease following deadly floods
UN warns of disease following deadly floods

France hit by torrential rains, floods
France hit by torrential rains floods

Millions affected by floods in northeast India
Millions affected by floods in northeast India

China floods leave scores dead, displace 1.6 million
China floods leave scores dead displace 1 6 million

12 children trapped in Thailand cave after storms
12 children trapped in Thailand cave after storms

Bus fire kills 20 Myanmar migrants in Thailand
Bus fire kills 20 Myanmar migrants in Thailand

Thai court drops royal insult case over 16th century duel
Thai court drops royal insult case over 16th century duel

Thailand to require fingerprints, face scans for SIM cards
Thailand to require fingerprints face scans for SIM cards

Thai ex-PM Yingluck has fled Thailand
Thai ex-PM Yingluck has fled Thailand

Tillerson in Thailand to press junta on North Korea ties
Tillerson in Thailand to press junta on North Korea ties






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 