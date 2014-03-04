Worldbulletin News

Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists
Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists

Military says airstrikes were carried out in eastern and southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish airstrikes have neutralized eight PKK terrorists in Turkey’s southeastern and eastern provinces, and northern Iraq, the military said on Sunday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a message on Twitter, the Turkish General Staff said fighter jets had conducted airstrikes on Saturday and Sunday in northern Iraq’s Zap region, and in rural areas of the southeastern Sirnak and eastern Van provinces.

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its decades-long armed campaign.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.

In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.



