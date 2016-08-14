Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:01, 01 July 2018 Sunday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 14:35, 01 July 2018 Sunday

  • Share
35 dead as bus plunges into gorge
35 dead as bus plunges into gorge

Incident occurred in northern Indian state of Uttarakhand

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 35 people were killed and several others injured after a bus plunged into a deep gorge in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand on Sunday morning, local officials said.

“The incident happened in Paudi Garhwal district of the state. A rescue operation has been started and we have confirmation that 35 people are dead,” Sushil Kumar, a senior official in the district administration told Anadolu Agency over the phone.

Kumar said efforts were being made to airlift some of the critically injured persons.

The cause of the incident has yet to be ascertained, he said, adding: “The incident will be investigated. Our priority at present is to provide medical assistance to the injured ones.

B.S. Jangpangi, a senior government health official in the district, said the death toll was expected to rise.



Related bus crash
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists
Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists

Military says airstrikes were carried out in eastern and southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq
135 Palestinians killed since March 30
135 Palestinians killed since March 30

More than 15,000 also injured since beginning of protests, says Palestine’s Health Ministry
Iraqi army takes control of entire border with Syria
Iraqi army takes control of entire border with Syria

Barbed wire installed on border to prevent infiltration, says border guards commander
Trump asks Saudis to up oil output to lower prices
Trump asks Saudis to up oil output to lower prices

US president's request comes week after Saudi-led OPEC and Russia agreed to increase oil production
Explosion in Gaza Strip kills 2 Palestinians
Explosion in Gaza Strip kills 2 Palestinians

Palestinian Health Ministry says explosion caused by fireworks
Explosion hits a weapons depot in southern Iraq
Explosion hits a weapons depot in southern Iraq

Blast occurred in southern Babil province
Trump reportedly wants to withdraw US from WTO
Trump reportedly wants to withdraw US from WTO

"He’s [threatened to withdraw] 100 times. It would totally [screw] us as a country," according to one source
US officials call for abolition of immigration agency
US officials call for abolition of immigration agency

'ICE is broken, it’s divisive and it should be abolished,' New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says
Millions without Internet television service
Millions without Internet, television service

Comcast confirms it is working to resolve 'nationwide service interruption'
Canada to strike US with retaliatory tariffs
Canada to strike US with retaliatory tariffs

‘Will not back down’ Canada’s Foreign Minister Freeland says
Muslim group wins stay of Quebec veil law
Muslim group wins stay of Quebec veil law

Judge rules proposed law violates Charter of Rights and Freedoms
Leftist candidate set to win Mexican presidential polls
Leftist candidate set to win Mexican presidential polls

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at 64, has managed to embody Mexico’s strong desire for change
Palestinian mother tends to injured sons
Palestinian mother tends to injured sons

Mother cares for four sons injured while taking part in ongoing anti-occupation rallies in Gaza
Turkey neutralizes 10 PKK terrorists in Iraq
Turkey neutralizes 10 PKK terrorists in Iraq

Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq’s Hakurk and Kani Rash regions and Hakkari in Turkey
Mattis vows 'strong defensive stance' on N Korea
Mattis vows 'strong defensive stance' on N. Korea

Mattis said the United States and its regional allies will maintain a "strong collaborative defensive stance" on North Korea, and that Japan will remain a "cornerstone" of regional stability.
UK s Prince William visits East Jerusalem holy sites
UK’s Prince William visits East Jerusalem holy sites

Prince becomes first member of British royal family to make state visit to Palestine-Israel

News

25 injured in bus crash in Turkey's Aegean
25 injured in bus crash in Turkey's Aegean

14 dead in crash between hockey team bus, truck
14 dead in crash between hockey team bus truck

12 dead after Ecuador bus slides off road
12 dead after Ecuador bus slides off road

13 killed as passenger bus hits truck
13 killed as passenger bus hits truck

13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey
13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey

Peru bus accident kills 48
Peru bus accident kills 48






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 