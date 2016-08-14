Update: 14:35, 01 July 2018 Sunday

35 dead as bus plunges into gorge

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 35 people were killed and several others injured after a bus plunged into a deep gorge in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand on Sunday morning, local officials said.

“The incident happened in Paudi Garhwal district of the state. A rescue operation has been started and we have confirmation that 35 people are dead,” Sushil Kumar, a senior official in the district administration told Anadolu Agency over the phone.

Kumar said efforts were being made to airlift some of the critically injured persons.

The cause of the incident has yet to be ascertained, he said, adding: “The incident will be investigated. Our priority at present is to provide medical assistance to the injured ones.

B.S. Jangpangi, a senior government health official in the district, said the death toll was expected to rise.