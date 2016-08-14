35 dead as bus plunges into gorge

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 35 people were killed and several others injured after a bus plunged into a deep gorge in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand on Sunday morning, local officials said.
“The incident happened in Paudi Garhwal district of the state. A rescue operation has been started and we have confirmation that 35 people are dead,” Sushil Kumar, a senior official in the district administration told Anadolu Agency over the phone.
Kumar said efforts were being made to airlift some of the critically injured persons.
The cause of the incident has yet to be ascertained, he said, adding: “The incident will be investigated. Our priority at present is to provide medical assistance to the injured ones.
B.S. Jangpangi, a senior government health official in the district, said the death toll was expected to rise.
Military says airstrikes were carried out in eastern and southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq
More than 15,000 also injured since beginning of protests, says Palestine’s Health Ministry
Barbed wire installed on border to prevent infiltration, says border guards commander
US president's request comes week after Saudi-led OPEC and Russia agreed to increase oil production
Palestinian Health Ministry says explosion caused by fireworks
"He’s [threatened to withdraw] 100 times. It would totally [screw] us as a country," according to one source
'ICE is broken, it’s divisive and it should be abolished,' New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says
Comcast confirms it is working to resolve 'nationwide service interruption'
‘Will not back down’ Canada’s Foreign Minister Freeland says
Judge rules proposed law violates Charter of Rights and Freedoms
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at 64, has managed to embody Mexico’s strong desire for change
Mother cares for four sons injured while taking part in ongoing anti-occupation rallies in Gaza
Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq’s Hakurk and Kani Rash regions and Hakkari in Turkey
Mattis said the United States and its regional allies will maintain a "strong collaborative defensive stance" on North Korea, and that Japan will remain a "cornerstone" of regional stability.
Prince becomes first member of British royal family to make state visit to Palestine-Israel